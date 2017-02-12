Kansas-West Virginia lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 13 West Virginia at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Monday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.7
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.1
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.0
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.6
P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 45 Elijah Macon 6-9 Jr. 4.7
F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 So. 11.6
F 11 Nathan Adrian 6-9 Sr. 10.8
G 12 Tarik Phillip 6-3 Sr. 9.5
G 2 Jevon Carter 6-2 Jr. 11.8
ABOUT KANSAS (22-3, 10-2): Kansas, which beat Texas Tech 80-79 on Saturday in Lubbock, is 4-1 in games decided by three points or fewer and 9-2 in games decided by seven points or less. KU has won three games in which it has squandered a 12-point lead — at Texas Tech, against Duke in New York and against Kansas State in Lawrence. The Jayhawks, who lost their last home game to Iowa State, last dropped two straight home contests in 1988-89, Roy Williams’ first season at Kansas. KU lost to Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in a span from Jan. 28 to Feb. 15, 1989. KU leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 6-4, but the Mountaineers have won four of the last seven meetings. The Jayhawks are 4-0 versus the Mountaineers at Allen Fieldhouse, 1-4 at WVU Coliseum and 1-0 at the Sprint Center. Bill Self is 6-4 all-time against West Virginia, with all the games played while he’s been at Kansas. Kansas has won 22 games for the 28th-consecutive season. KU’s starting lineup of Frank Mason, Devonté Graham, Josh Jackson, Svi Mykhailiuk, and Landen Lucas has been used for 15 straight games. Kansas is 13-2 with that starting five. KU is 19-0 when holding its opponent to under 80 points. Representatives from Guinness World Records will attend Monday’s game to see if KU fans can set the world record for loudest crowd roar at an indoor sports event. Kentucky’s Rupp Arena registered a record 126.4 decibels before the tipoff of KU’s victory over Kentucky on Jan. 28 in Lexington, Ky.
ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (20-5, 8-4): West Virginia has won two straight games (at Oklahoma, Kansas State) following a home loss to Oklahoma State. Bob Huggins is 4-10 all-time against KU, including 4-6 as Mountaineers coach. Huggins is 57-43 in Big 12 Conference games. He is 47-37 at West Virginia and was 10-6 in league play in one season at Kansas State. Huggins has wins over 37 ranked teams at West Virginia, including 14 wins over top-10 teams and three over No. 1 squads. West Virginia this season became the first team since Indiana in 2011-12 to beat No. 1 (Baylor) and No. 2 (KU) teams in the same season. West Virginia is 6-1 in its last seven games against Associated Press top-25 teams, with two wins over No. 1, one vs. No. 2 and two wins over No. 6. Huggins has posted 42 conference road victories in 10 seasons at West Virginia, including wins at Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Oklahoma this season, six Big 12 road wins last season and four conference road wins two years ago. The Mountaineers have been ranked 74 weeks in the AP poll under Huggins, including 29 weeks in the AP Top 10. James Bolden scored 17 points at Oklahoma to become the seventh different West Virginia player to lead the team in scoring in a league game. In 1958, the Mountaineers finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in both polls and in 1959, West Virginia, led by All-America guard Jerry West, lost in the NCAA finals to California. The Mountaineers forced a school record 40 turnovers against Manhattan on Nov. 28. The squad is balanced, with five players averaging between 11.8 and 9.3 points per game.
