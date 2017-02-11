How a pair of KU players helped Josh Jackson late — and also got some redemption

0:54 Bill Self says Josh Jackson told him he wanted the last shot Pause

0:21 Josh Jackson 'tried not to think about missing' game-winning free throw

3:30 Community prepares for Somali family's arrival after executive order barred them last week

2:39 KU guard Devonté Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot'

3:09 KU coach Bill Self talks about Jayhawks' conference play

2:44 KU seniors Landen Lucas and Frank Mason on end of home winning streak

1:41 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT)

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State