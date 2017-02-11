How a pair of KU players helped Josh Jackson late — and also got some redemption

Kansas’ 80-79 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday was more than a breakout performance for Josh Jackson.
The freshman’s 31-point effort will consume most of the talk for the next 24 hours, and rightfully so. Jackson made threes, rebounded, threw accurate full-court passes to teammates, then came through when his team needed to most in the final seconds.
There was more to the win than that, though. There also was some redemption for a pair of KU veterans who had struggled with specific aspects in the past week.
Start with junior guard Devonté Graham. Seven days earlier, he threw the worst lob pass of his life against Iowa State, missing a wide-open Jackson when he threw a pass off the top of the backboard. The Cyclones took the steal, made a three, gained momentum, and eventually knocked off KU 92-89 in overtime.
Fast forward to Saturday. With 2:10 left and KU trailing by two, KU coach Bill Self called the exact same play in one of the game’s biggest moments.
If the Iowa State game was on Graham’s mind, he didn’t show it. This lob was true, placed perfectly to the corner of the backboard as Jackson slammed it in.
“I just had to throw a better pass,” Graham said. “It was a great call by Coach, and it was a big possession.”
Senior center Landen Lucas also finished off a strong game offensively by helping Jackson break free on KU’s final possession. Lucas stood his ground in the lane, setting a solid screen that knocked Texas Tech’s Justin Gray off his feet.
“I was set the whole time,” Lucas said, reiterating that it wasn’t an illegal screen. “He just ran into me.”
Lucas’ execution allowed Jackson a one-on-one opportunity against Zach Smith, and he attacked off the dribble to draw a foul. Jackson, who followed with the game-winning free throw, later called the screen the biggest play of the game.
It wasn’t the only time Lucas stepped up offensively. Following a tough week in which he had frequently had the ball stripped out of his hands, Lucas made 5 of 7 shots, was effective clearing space in the lane and finished with both his left and right hands. He also had some important toughness plays, including an offensive rebound while surrounded by three Texas Tech players. That eventually led to a Frank Mason three.
Though KU continues to play with a short bench, Self deserves credit for unwavering trust in the guys he puts in there.
Late in the second half, Graham delivered an accurate pass. Lucas scored in the lane, even when that had been difficult lately.
And KU moved one win closer to a 13th straight Big 12 conference title … thanks to Jackson and those who helped him.
