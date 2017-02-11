Kansas women unable to slow down No. 11 Texas

The Kansas women’s basketball team had the unfortunate task of traveling south to play one of the hottest teams in the country in No. 11 Texas.
The Jayhawks were unable to slow down the Longhorns on Saturday.
Joyner Holmes had 15 points and 13 rebounds and had no letdown after defeating No. 2 Baylor on Monday, rolling to a 75-42 win over Kansas.
It was Texas’ 18th straight victory.
Jessica Washington had 15 points and Kylee Kopaitch 14 for the Jayhawks (8-17 overall and 2-12 in the Big 12). Washington had all 10 of Kansas’ points in the first quarter.
Every player scored in the game for the Longhorns (20-4, 14-0), who reached 20 wins for the fourth straight season and 34th time in the 43 seasons of basketball.
Texas scored the last six points of the first quarter and led 17-10, and the last 10 of the second quarter in making it 36-18 at the half. Kansas was 6 of 35 from the field (17 percent) with five of the baskets three-pointers. The Jayhawks finished the game at 21 percent and 9 of their 13 field goals were threes.
Audrey-Ann Caron-Goudreau had five blocks for the Longhorns, who finished with 13 overall in the game, three shy of the school record.
Kansas plays at Texas Tech next Saturday.
