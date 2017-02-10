Kansas-Texas Tech lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 3 Kansas at Texas Tech
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.4
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.8
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.3
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.0
P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Justin Gray 6-6 Jr. 8.5
F 21 Anthony Livingston 6-8 Sr. 11.5
F 11 Zach Smith 6-8 Jr. 13.0
G 10 Niem Stevenson 6-5 Jr. 7.2
G 12 Keenan Evans 6-3 Jr. 14.4
ABOUT KANSAS (21-3, 9-2 Big 12): KU, which has won 15 in a row versus Texas Tech, leads the all-time series 32-4. The Jayhawks are 17-0 versus the Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse, 8-3 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, where KU has won six in a row. Kansas is 25-4 against Texas Tech since the inception of the Big 12 Conference in 1997 — 22-4 in regular-season matchups and 3-0 in conference championship meetings. Bill Self is 19-6 versus Tech, including an 18-3 mark as KU coach. Frank Mason has scored 20 or more points in 13 games, including three of the last four. Mason has hit 28 of 50 threes (.560) in Big 12 play. He’s made six of his last 10 threes. Mason has led KU in scoring in 17 of 24 games, including seven of the last 10 games. Josh Jackson has three double-doubles in the last four games. Svi Mykhailiuk has made eight threes in the last three games. Landen Lucas has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in nine games, including four of the last six. Mitch Lightfoot has averaged 5.2 minutes per game in the last five games. KU has won 21 games for the 28th straight season. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in true road games and 10-2 in games away from Allen Fieldhouse.
ABOUT TEXAS TECH (16-8, 4-7 Big 12): The Red Raiders, who lost to TCU 62-61 on Tuesday in Fort Worth, Texas, have dropped four of their last five league games. Tech beat LSU 77-64 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28 in Lubbock. The Red Raiders are 14-1 at home, losing only to Oklahoma State. Texas Tech has won 29 consecutive nonconference home games dating to the 2013-14 season. The last loss was a 71-69 decision to LSU on Dec. 18, 2013. First-year Tech coach Chris Beard is 0-1 versus KU. Keenan Evans has scored 10 or more points in the last 12 games and 17 of 18. He’s made 25 of his last 38 threes. Anthony Livingston has scored in double figures in four straight games. Zach Smith has 129 career blocks, which ranks second on the school’s all-time list behind Tony Battie (162). Junior guard Niem Stevenson is a two-time NJCAA All America player out of Seward County Community College. The Red Raiders average 75.6 points per game and allow 65.3. Tech has made 48.6 percent of its shots and 74 percent of its free throws while hitting 160 of 419 threes for 38.2 percent.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments