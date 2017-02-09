Frank Mason’s hustle play ‘best play we’ve had here in a long time,’ Bill Self maintains

Kansas coach Bill Self has watched the replay of senior guard Frank Mason’s tumble into press row after a save of the basketball, quick scramble back onto the Bramlage Coliseum court and subsequent steal of a Barry Brown pass. Self has watched the play several times since the conclusion of Monday’s 74-71 victory over Kansas State.
His impressions of the sequence — one that culminated with a tired Mason losing the ball out of bounds on the other end?
“Best play that we’ve had here in a long time. If he’d have finished that play, that would go down as the best hustle play in college basketball this year,” Self said Thursday at his weekly news conference.
The play took place with just over a minute remaining and Kansas leading, 69-65.
“What made the play to me was between-the-legs (save of ball as it was sailing out of bounds), the ... dive over the (press) table,” Self said. “Somebody that was close said they saw him fall and I think he fell and hurt himself a little bit. I know he was (hurt). He definitely complained of all the soreness after that on his side, and then to get up and then go make that play I thought was pretty incredible.
“We called time out and actually took a full (time out) right there just so he could try to get his wind.”
It’s a play that figures to be shown over and over this postseason if Mason does indeed win Big 12 and/or national player of the year honors.
“You know, Jamari’s play last year was an unbelievable play,” Self said. “He made it in Austin. It ended up being a better play because we scored off of it,” Self said.
Former KU forward Jamari Traylor went flying into the Erwin Center stands while chasing an offensive rebound in a win over Texas on Jan. 24, 2015. After running to the other end of the court, Traylor dove on the ball near halfcourt, and knocked it off Texas’ Demarcus Holland. The play ended with a basket and free throw from Mason.
“He’s a competitor,” Kansas junior guard Devonté Graham said of Mason. “I think I got a lot of my competitive spirit from him, when I first got here just watching him and how he likes to compete. “I’ve been with him for three years. I know his work ethic being with him, playing with him. He’s a great person to be around on the court and off the court. You all (media) don’t get to see him smile like I do in the locker room. I think the attention he’s getting is well deserved.”
Cramps under control for now
Graham, who suffered cramps in his leg during some games in November, had the problem resurface in KU’s loss to West Virginia on Jan. 24 in Morgantown, W.Va. Since then, he’s avoided the painful condition.
“Knock on wood, I haven’t been (cramping) the last couple games. We’ve been drinking a lot more Gatorade with a little bit of salt in it. I’ve actually been pretty good with the cramps,” Graham said.
Bragg produced at K-State
Self was asked if sophomore forward Carlton Bragg, who scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes at K-State after missing three games because of suspension, had “fresh legs.”
“I don’t know why he wouldn’t,” Self said. “He’s been practicing with us, but he hasn’t been traveling and playing in the games. I thought Frank looked like he had fresh legs. I thought Devonté did. Late in the game when we got tired, of course you don’t have the same bounce and energy.
“But when a guy is only playing 15 minutes a game and he’s had a little bit of a break here of late, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t have had fresh legs. I think (Bragg) was pretty bouncy.”
Self said Bragg, who sprained his ankle in the second half at K-State, has been practicing since. Bragg is expected to play against Texas Tech at 1 p.m., Saturday, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.
Self comments on California issue
Self was asked about KU not being able to schedule games against Cal, UCLA or any other California public colleges. It’s because of a new antidiscrimination law in California that prevents California state schools from playing in states that California’s attorney general says allows discrimination against the LGBT community. There is a religious freedom law in Kansas that allows student groups on campuses to restrict membership based on the group’s beliefs.
“Yes, I think it’s going to impact us. It’s certainly not a positive thing moving forward. I know the issues out there are far greater than men’s basketball scheduling. I don’t think any legislators are really thinking about that as far as reasons why they do or don’t, but certainly we’re going to be impacted somewhat. I just don’t know how much,” Self said.
“You look at it, if I’m not mistaken, isn’t UCLA public? Isn’t California public? Isn’t San Diego State public? Those are schools that we’d like to schedule, and of course we were going to schedule Cal, or at least planning to in a home-and-home.”
Kansas completed a home-and-home with San Diego State last season. The Jayhawks have a four-year series with private school Stanford that started this season at Allen.
This rule will affect smaller state schools in California that often schedule guarantee games against the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. KU played Long Beach State this season, UC Irvine last season and UC Santa Barbara in 2014-15. Those schools can’t play in Lawrence any more following the implementation of the antidiscrimination law.
