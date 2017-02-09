Frank Mason’s hustle play ‘best play we’ve had here in a long time,’ Bill Self maintains

2:39 KU guard Devonte' Graham: 'We get everybody's best shot' Pause

3:09 KU coach Bill Self talks about Jayhawks' conference play

2:04 Kansas guards Frank Mason, Josh Jackson on 74-71 win over Kansas State

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

2:00 KU's Bill Self on Frank Mason's hustle play and KU's win over Kansas State

2:47 Bill Self says Kansas State crowd's energy helped Kansas win

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

12:42 Analysis: Kansas 74, Kansas State 71