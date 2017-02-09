Grandview defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones commits to KU football

The Kansas football team continued its recruiting momentum Thursday when it received a commitment from the Kansas City metro area.
Cartez Crook-Jones, a Rivals three-star defensive end from Grandview, gave an oral commitment to KU coach David Beaty to become the Jayhawks’ eighth pledge in the class of 2018.
“It feels great,” Crook-Jones told Randy Withers of JayhawkSlant.com. “Knowing I can get the burden off my chest of having the pressure of not knowing — that feeling of not knowing where you are going to be at. It just feels like home.”
Crook-Jones picked KU over an offer from Iowa State and interest from Kansas State, Missouri and Arkansas. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior was second-team all-Suburban Blue Conference last season, posting 55 tackles, nine sacks and 7.5 tackles-for-loss with three forced fumbles.
“I’m going to be real explosive,” Crook-Jones told Withers. “I’m a big, fast, strong, athletic kid. They feel like if I put on some muscle weight, get bigger and stronger, I’ll probably be one of (the) freshman kids that come in and play a little.”
Crook-Jones’ commitment bumps KU up to fifth on Rivals’ team rankings for the 2018 recruiting class. That’s ahead of perennial powers like Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama.
KU, which has never signed a Rivals top-300 recruit, has three committed to next year’s class: Devonta Jason (35th overall in Rivals, sixth at receiver), Corione Harris (60th, eighth cornerback) and Ja’Marr Chase (170th, 31st receiver).
Six of KU’s commits are from Louisiana, where assistant Tony Hull was previously a high school coach. Those connections helped Hull earn a promotion this week, as he was elevated to associate head coach on Wednesday with KU increasing his salary from $150,000 to $400,000 annually.
