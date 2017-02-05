University of Kansas

KU women stumble at home in 80-68 loss to TCU

The Kansas women came up short in their bid for a second Big 12 win this season, falling 80-68 to TCU on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

KU (7-16, 1-11 Big 12) lost despite shooting above 40 percent for the first time in a conference game this season. The Jayhawks made 44.6 percent of their shots.

Kansas’ Jessica Washington led all scorers with 27 points, and Caelynn Manning-Allen tied a season high with 14 points.

AJ Alix led the Horned Frogs with 25 points, and Jordan More added 18 points and 14 rebounds. TCU (11-11, 3-8) shot 49.1 percent and turned the ball over 20 times in the game.

KU’s next game will be against Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse.

