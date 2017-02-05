Kansas-Kansas State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 3 Kansas at Kansas State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Monday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.4
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.9
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.4
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.0
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 12.2
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.3
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.9
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 12.1
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.2
ABOUT KANSAS (20-3, 8-2): KU, which lost to Iowa State 92-89 in overtime on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, will be trying to avoid losing consecutive conference games for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when the Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma State, TCU and Oklahoma. Kansas has won four straight and 18 of 21 games versus Kansas State, and leads the all-time series 192-93. KU is 76-47 versus K-State in Manhattan, including a 24-4 mark at Bramlage Coliseum. The Jayhawks have lost two of three and three of the last six in Bramlage. Kansas has won 53 of the last 58 meetings. KU coach Bill Self is 28-5 all-time against K-State, including 27-5 while at KU. Frank Mason, who scored a career-high 32 points in Saturday’s loss to Iowa State, ranks 14th on KU’s all-time scoring list with 1,601 points. Mason has made at least one three in 21 straight games. Devonté Graham, who hit two three-pointers Saturday, is 15th on KU’s all-time list with 148. Josh Jackson (15 points, 10 rebounds vs. Iowa State) has three consecutive double doubles. He has scored KU’s first points in a game 12 times. Svi Mykhailiuk has made more than one three-pointer in 17 games. KU has scored 50 or more points in the first half three times, including 52 against Kansas State on Jan. 3. The 15-point lead KU squandered against Iowa State on Saturday is its biggest blown lead in a loss since surrendering a 17-point lead to Iowa State in a 70-66 Cyclones victory on March 14, 2015, in the Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center. KU had a season-high 21 turnovers Saturday. Lagerald Vick scored eight points against Iowa State, his most in five games.
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (16-7, 5-5): K-State’s 56-54 victory over No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in Waco, Texas, snapped the Wildcats’ three-game losing streak (Iowa State, Tennessee, TCU). The win was K-State’s first over a top-five team on the road since the Wildcats beat No. 3 Missouri 78-68 on Feb. 21, 2012. The Wildcats defeated a No. 1 team on the road in Kansas 68-64 on Jan. 17, 1994. K-State is 22-72 all-time against top-five opponents. Saturday’s game started a stretch of three games against top-10 teams — if No. 7 West Virginia remains in the top 10 after Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. It would mark the second time in school history that the Wildcats played three straight top-10 teams and the first since playing No. 4 Kansas (loss), No. 9 Baylor (win) and No. 3 Missouri (win) during Feb. 13-21, 2012. K-State has had double-digit steals in eight games. The Wildcats are 10-2 in Bramlage Coliseum this season, losing to TCU and Baylor. K-State has a 150-29 record at Bramlage over the last 10 seasons, including 65-24 in Big 12 play. K-State has a 351-109 overall record at Bramlage. The Wildcats have posted double-digit wins at Bramlage for 16 consecutive seasons and 24 times in the 29-year history of the arena. K-State is 34-55 all-time against top-25 foes at Bramlage, including 19-15 since 2008. Coach Bruce Weber is 66-14 at Bramlage Coliseum, including 30-11 against Big 12 opponents. Weber is 2-10 against KU. Senior Wesley Iwundu is the first Wildcat in school history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career. Rolando Blackman recorded more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 300 assists, but steals were not kept during his era. Dean Wade has scored in double figures in 10 of the last 16 games. He had a career-tying 20 points on Jan. 3 at Kansas. Kamau Stokes, who scored 15 points against Baylor, has scored in double figures a team-best 18 times, including 13 consecutive games, with a season-high 21 vs. TCU. Stokes, who had four assists against Baylor, has dished out five or more assists 12 times after accomplishing that feat three times in 21 games as a freshman.
