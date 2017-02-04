KU football picks up two four-star commitments

4:52 Kansas Gov. Brownback talks about House Speaker Paul Ryan and supply-side economics Pause

6:36 Analysis: Iowa State 92, Kansas 89 (OT)

2:31 U.S. Rep Emanuel Cleaver talks about changes to immigration policy

3:11 KU coach Bill Self says Iowa State 'played with house money'

2:14 Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

1:31 Ten people, including six children, escape house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare