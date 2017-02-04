KU’s home winning streak ends with loss to Iowa State

For the first time in a very long time, Kansas’ basketball team has experienced the agony of defeat in Allen Fieldhouse.
The No. 3 Jayhawks, who entered Saturday’s game against Iowa State following victories over No. 2 Baylor and No. 4 Kentucky, squandered a 14-point halftime advantage and fell to the unranked Cyclones 92-89 in overtime in front of 16,300 stunned fans, who witnessed the end of the Jayhawks’ 51-game winning streak in their tradition-rich building. KU’s last loss there had been to San Diego State, 61-57 on Jan. 5, 2014.
The Cyclones (14-8, 6-4 Big 12) also snapped Kansas’ 37-game home conference winning streak. KU (20-3, 8-2) last fell in league play at home to Oklahoma State 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2013.
Deonte Burton scored 29 points for the Cyclones, while Monte Morris had 25 and Naz Mitrou-Long 22. KU was led by Frank Mason’s career-high 32 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three, and 10 of 12 from the line.
Mason missed a 10-footer and the game went to overtime at 82-82.
Iowa State broke an 82-82 tie on a bucket from the corner by Morris, followed by a three by Burton to make it 87-82 at 1:59. KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk hit a driving layup to cut it to 87-84 at 1:48.
The Jayhawks’ Devonte Graham hit one of two free throws at 1:24 to close the gap to 87-85. Josh Jackson hit one of two free throws at :53 to cut Iowa State’s lead to 87-86.
Donovan Jackson followed with a deep three from the corner at 26.7 with the shot clock running down to give Iowa State an 90-86 lead.
Graham hit a deep three with 10.1 seconds left to cut the deficit to 90-89. Morris then stepped to the line and hit two free throws to make it 92-89. Mykhailiuk missed a deep three with two seconds left, and Iowa State pulled off a comeback win.
Mykhailiuk had 17 points and Josh Jackson 15 for KU. Jackson was 4 of 7 from the line.
The Cyclones’ Burton scored five straight points to open the final half and chipped into KU’s game-high lead of 15 points, 52-43, at 18:22.
KU led 63-53 with 12:31 left on a Mason three, but Iowa State went on an 8-2 run to cut the gap to 65-61 on a Morris three at 11:29. ISU continued its Burton-Long-Morris led surge and led 78-73 at 5:41. However, Jackson made a bucket and foul shot and Mason hit two free throws to tie the game at 78-78 with 3:47 left.
Mason hit a big bucket and foul shot to turn a 79-78 deficit into 81-79 KU lead at 3:24. Mason also tied the game at 82-82 by hitting one of two free throws with 50 seconds left. On KU’s final possession of regulation, he missed a 10-footer at :01, and the two teams went to overtime.
Mason scored 14 points in the first half on 4-of-4 shooting and also dished out five assists. Mykhailiuk hit 5 of 6 shots, including 3 of 4 threes, good for 13 points. Landen Lucas had nine rebounds, helping KU to an amazing 19-3 advantage on the boards in the half. Morris and Burton had 10 points each for an Iowa State team that hit 50 percent in the first half.
KU, which led 29-25 with 6:58 left in the half, used a 13-4 run to go up 42-29 at 3:31. Lagerald Vick had all six of his first-half points in the surge, while Graham had three and Mason and Lucas two. KU extended the run to 21-10 and led 50-35 at with 41 seconds left in the half.
KU will next meet Kansas State, a team it beat 90-88 on Jan. 3 at Allen Fieldhouse, at 8 p.m., Monday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.
Dotson attends game
Devon Dotson, a 6-1 junior point guard from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., attended the game on an unofficial recruiting visit.
He is ranked No. 34 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments