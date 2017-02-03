Kansas-Iowa State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

Iowa State at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m., Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. KANSAS Ht. Yr. Ppg.
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.5
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.6
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.9
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 16.0
P No. IOWA STATE Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 5 Merrill Holden 6-8 Sr. 3.2
G 11 Monte Morris 6-3 Sr. 16.0
G 15 Naz Mitrou-Long 6-4 Sr. 15.0
G 21 Matt Thomas 6-5 Sr. 12.2
G 30 Deonte Burton 6-5 Sr. 13.5
ABOUT IOWA STATE: The Cyclones are 2-2 since a 76-72 loss to KU on Jan. 16 at Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak under second-year coach Steve Prohm and the program’s first since 2013-14 while trying to earn their first win since 2005 at Allen Fieldhouse. Prohm is 1-2 versus KU. Monte Morris has 18 steals the last eight games. Morris broke Jeff Hornacek’s career assist record by dishing No. 666 on Jan. 28 at Vanderbilt. Morris has 668 assists to 147 turnovers in 126 career games. ISU is 55-19 when Morris has at least five assists. In the second half of Big 12 games, Morris has just two turnovers in 173 minutes played. “He is a great guard. He is an All-American talent, having a great year,” KU coach Bill Self said. “He gives their team the best chance to win night in and out because he makes basketball plays, doesn’t turn it over, does whatever the game dictates he needs to do.” Deonte Burton has 18 blocks and 18 steals in the last eight games. Donovan Jackson has averaged 13.5 points the last two games. He’s made 7 of his last 13 threes. The Cyclones average 10.4 turnovers per game for the lowest average in the Big 12. Iowa State has earned road wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in the same season for the first time since 1978.
ABOUT KANSAS: KU leads the all-time series, 179-63, but is 3-4 in the last seven meetings. Prior to that, KU had won five straight and 18 of 19 vs. Iowa State. The Jayhawks have won the last 11 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse and are 51-9 versus ISU at Allen Fieldhouse, 92-15 overall in Lawrence. Bill Self is 23-7 vs. ISU as KU coach. KU has won 20 games for the 28th straight season, longest streak of any team in the country. KU has trailed at halftime five times in the last seven games, losing just one of the games. KU has won 51 straight games in Allen, including 37 straight conference games. The last loss came to San Diego State, 61-57, on Jan. 5, 2014. The last conference home loss was to Oklahoma State, 85-80, on Feb. 2, 2013. The Jayhawks hit 20 of 27 free throws in Wednesday’s home win over Baylor and now are shooting 70.0 percent from the line in conference play after hitting 58.9 percent during the nonconference season. Frank Mason has made at least one three in 20 straight games. Devonté Graham, who was 3 of 6 from three versus Baylor, has made 34 of 68 treys for 50 percent in games inside Allen Fieldhouse. Overall, he’s made 54 of 138 threes for 39.1 percent. Landen Lucas had 11 rebounds vs. Baylor and now has had double-digit rebounds in seven of nine league games. KU’s coaches will wear blue Autism Speaks puzzle pins during Saturday’s game. According to a KU release, “Self and his staff are joining with more than 300 NCAA coaches to help increase understanding and acceptance of autism spectrum disorder as an urgent global public health and social issue.”
