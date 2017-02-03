KU quarterback Deondre Ford announces plans to transfer

Kansas quarterback Deondre Ford has decided to leave the program as a graduate transfer.
Ford, who started once and played in two games for KU in 2015 before suffering a season-ending thumb injury, announced his decision on Twitter.
Thankful for everything. On to the next chapter in my life. #justblessed #Nextchapter pic.twitter.com/PqQEnxYOrY— Deondre Ford (@08deondreford) February 3, 2017
“I want to thank coach (David) Beaty for giving me the opportunity to look at more options for my future,” Ford wrote. “I will always be grateful for him and his staff.”
Ford, who transferred to KU from Dodge City CC, did not play in any games last season.
Beaty said in December that he expects incumbent Carter Stanley and junior-college newcomer Peyton Bender to compete for the starting quarterback job.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
Comments