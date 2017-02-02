Kansas 73, Baylor 68

While their teammate Frank Mason iced the game from the freethrow line, Svi Mykhailiuk (from left) Josh Jackson, Devonte' Graham and Lagerald Vick, basked in the Allen Fieldhouse glow, knowing they were victorius over Baylor Wednesday night. KU came out hot in the second half and won, 73-68.
KU's Josh Jackson, who had a game-high 23 points, got two with this slam over Baylor's Terry Maston (31) during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Frank Mason gave a big high five to some of his fellow students after the Jayhawks took down Baylor, 73-68 Wednesday night at Allen Feildhouse.
After the ball went out of bounds off of Baylor's Manu Lecomte in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's game, KU teammates Frank Mason (0) and Devonte' Graham' got the celebration started for the Jayhawks, who beat the Bears, 73-68 at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach Bill Self screams at Svi Mykhailiuk during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Landen Lucas (33) defends Baylor's Ishmail Wainright as he launches a shot late during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Frank Mason (0) blew by Baylor's Jo Lual-Acuil for a bucket during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Frank Mason ended up in the arms of several Jayhawk fans after leaping over press row trying to save a loose ball during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Svi Mykhailiuk (10) and Josh Jackson pressured Baylor's Johnathan Motley into a bad pass that ended up going out of bounds in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Landen Lucas came up with a huge bucket over Baylor's Jo Lual-Acuil late in the Jayhawks 73-68 win Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson, who had a game-high 23 points, got two with this slam during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Josh Jackson picked up a loose ball and head down court during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Mitch Lightfoot (middle) rejects a shot by Baylor's Manu Lecomte during the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Frank Mason sank this runner over Baylor's King McClure during the Jayhawks torrid run early in the second half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
KU's Devonte' Graham (4) hits one of his two three-pointers over Baylor's Jake Lindsey during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson takes one across his face from Baylor's Jo Lual-Acuil as he drove to the basket during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Frank Mason (right) beat the halftime buzzer with this leaner over Baylor's Manu Lecomte during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
An early Baylor lead had Jo Lual-Acuil wagging his tongue during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
Kansas coach Bill Self couldn't quite believe a call during the first half of Wednesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Baylor, 73-68.
