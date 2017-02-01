University of Kansas

February 1, 2017 8:06 PM

No. 18 Oklahoma crushes KU women 89-52

The Kansas women’s basketball team’s offense couldn’t seem to wake up Wednesday morning in an 89-52 loss to No. 18 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla.

The Jayhawks (7-15, 1-10 Big 12) shot only 27.7 percent from the field and made only 9 of 16 free throws. Oklahoma (17-6, 8-3 Big 12) had no trouble finding the basket, hitting a season-high 59.3 percent of its shots.

Sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich, who went to Olathe South, scored a team-high 14 points for the Jayhawks. Junior guard Jessica Washington scored 11 points, but she made only 3 of 20 shots.

Senior guard Maddie Manning scored a game-high 19 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma outscored KU 52-18 in the paint.

University of Kansas

