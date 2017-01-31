Kansas-Baylor lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 2 Baylor at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Baylor Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Johnathan Motley 6-10 Jr. 16.2
F 0 Jo Lual-Acuil 7-0 Jr. 10.2
G 24 Ishmail Wainright 6-5 Sr. 5.6
G 20 Manu Lecomte 5-11 Jr. 12.3
G 25 Al Freeman 6-3 Jr. 10.2
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.6
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.9
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.6
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.7
ABOUT BAYLOR (20-1, 7-1): Baylor returns to conference play after claiming a narrow 78-75 victory over Mississippi on Saturday in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game in Oxford, Miss. Manu Lecomte scored 17 points, and Johnathan Motley and Jo Lual-Acuil each added 16 as the Bears rallied to overcome a 15-point first-half deficit. The Bears have won five straight games since an 89-68 loss to West Virginia on Jan. 10 in Morgantown, W.Va. Baylor has faced a second-half deficit and come back to win in 10 games. The Bears have defeated three top-10 teams (Oregon, Louisville and Xavier) in a season for the first time in program history. Baylor is 4-17 against AP top-five teams in the Scott Drew era, but 4-7 in its last 11 such games. The Bears did not receive any preseason AP poll votes for the first time since 2009-10, yet ascended to No. 1 before losing to West Virginia. Baylor is 90-72 in Big 12 play since 2008 after compiling a 45-131 mark in the league’s first 11 seasons. The Bears are 36-55 against ranked teams since 2007-08 after going 0-27 in Drew’s first four seasons. Drew is 270-173 overall in 14 seasons at Baylor, and 3-19 against KU. Baylor’s climb from unranked in week 1 to No. 1 in week 9 was the fastest by any team in AP top 20/25 history. Motley was chosen Battle 4 Atlantis MVP after averaging 20.0 points per game in wins over VCU, Michigan State and Louisville. Baylor has averaged 75.3 points a game and allows 61.1. The Bears average 68.5 points in league games and allow 63.1 per game.
ABOUT KANSAS (19-2, 7-1): The Jayhawks are coming off Saturday’s 79-73 victory at Kentucky, which followed a loss at West Virginia. KU leads the all-time series against the Bears, 27-4. The Jayhawks have won eight straight in the series. KU is 14-0 versus Baylor in Lawrence, including a 13-0 mark at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks are 23-2 against Baylor since the inception of the Big 12. Bill Self is 19-3 vs. Baylor as KU coach, and 19-4 overall; Kansas is 76-38 against ranked opponents in the Bill Self era. KU will be trying to assure its 28th consecutive 20-win season. Its current run of 27 straight is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. In Baylor, KU will meet its third-straight ranked team and second-straight top-five opponent. KU will be playing host to its eighth top-five team in Self’s 14 seasons. KU is 7-0 in such matchups, including a 92-74 win over Baylor in 2012. Other wins over top five teams: Michigan State, 2003; Oklahoma State, 2005; Kansas State, 2010; Ohio State, 2011; Missouri, 2012; and Oklahoma, 2016. Wednesday’s contest marks the first time since the Feb. 25, 2012, game against Missouri that Kansas has played host to a higher-ranked team. MU was No. 3 and KU No. 4, with the Jayhawks winning 87-86 in overtime. The last time KU was ranked as high as No. 3 and was host to a higher-ranked opponent was March 18, 1967, when the No. 3 Jayhawks defeated No. 2 Louisville 70-68 in the NCAA Tournament at Allen Fieldhouse. Josh Jackson has hit six of his last nine threes and has made 32.7 percent this season (17 of 52). He has made 54.7 percent of his free throws (58 of 106). KU has won 50 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse. Last loss in Allen was to San Diego State, 61-57, on Jan. 5, 2014. KU has won 36 straight league games at home, with its last loss to Oklahoma State, 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2013. KU has averaged 84.3 points per game overall and 81.6 in conference play, while allowing 71.1 points a game overall and 76.2 in league games.
