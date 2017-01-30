Kansas’ victory over Kentucky is ESPN’s highest rated hoop game this season

Kansas’ victory at Kentucky on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge earned a 2.0 national rating on ESPN, making it the highest rated college basketball game of the season on the sports network.
It also was the highest rated game in the four-year history of the challenge series.
Louisville and Kansas City led the local market ratings. The game averaged a 15.6 rating in Louisville and a 12.3 rating in Kansas City.
Last year’s game between college basketball’s winningest programs, won by the Jayhawks in overtime in Lawrence, drew a 1.8 nationally and 10.1 in Kansas City.
This year’s matchup was the highest rated game in the Kansas City market on ESPN since last year’s Kansas-Oklahoma game in Lawrence, which drew a 16.8.
The top markets behind Louisville and Kansas City were Cincinnati (8.6), Nashville (6.4) and Knoxville (6.1).
Blair Kerkhoff: 816-234-4730, @BlairKerkhoff
Comments