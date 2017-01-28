KU women beat Texas Tech 66-60 for first Big 12 win this season

The Kansas women’s basketball team finally put one in the win column in Big 12 play.
KU defeated Texas Tech 66-60 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse for its first conference victory of the season.
Junior guard Jessica Washington led the way for the Jayhawks (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) with a game-high 24 points.
KU sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich, who went to Olathe South, added 14 points. Caelynn Manning-Allen scored eight of her 10 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds.
Jada Terry and Ivonne Cook-Taylor scored 14 points each for the Red Raiders (11-9, 3-6 Big 12).
