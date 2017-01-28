University of Kansas

January 28, 2017 4:34 PM

KU women beat Texas Tech 66-60 for first Big 12 win this season

Star news services

The Kansas women’s basketball team finally put one in the win column in Big 12 play.

KU defeated Texas Tech 66-60 on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse for its first conference victory of the season.

Junior guard Jessica Washington led the way for the Jayhawks (7-14, 1-9 Big 12) with a game-high 24 points.

KU sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich, who went to Olathe South, added 14 points. Caelynn Manning-Allen scored eight of her 10 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds.

Jada Terry and Ivonne Cook-Taylor scored 14 points each for the Red Raiders (11-9, 3-6 Big 12).

University of Kansas

