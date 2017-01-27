Attorney for former KU football recruit says ‘social media fervor’ caused team to drop commitment

The attorney for a former Kansas football recruit wrote in a letter sent Friday that “social media fervor” from a former KU rower led the team to rescind his commitment.
The Kansas City Star acquired the letter, which was sent by a lawyer for Darreon Jackson, a former Boise State football player from Derby, Kan., to lawyers for Daisy Tackett, the former KU rower, who is suing the university after she was sexually assaulted in a campus dorm by a then-football player.
The letter accuses Tackett of mentioning Jackson on social media and blames her comments for leading the KU football team to remove Jackson from its recruiting list. It demands that Tackett “CEASE and DESIST making false and defamatory statements regarding Darreon Jackson,” on social media, and make a public apology.
Tackett’s attorney, Dan Curry, asked Tackett to temporarily take down comments she made on social media until he figures out why Jackson’s attorney, Susan Lynn Mimura of Meridian, Idaho, sent the letter.
But an apology “is not going to happen,” Curry told The Star. “Daisy is not going to apologize or issue a retraction.”
Curry said he sent his own letter to Jackson’s attorney, “telling her I disagree with everything in her entire premise that something Daisy said caused her client not to be on the team.”
Jackson, a former Boise State defensive back, was one of three players removed from that team for 2016 after a university sexual-assault investigation. The two other players were later expelled.
The Boise State victim said she had been forced into oral sex on three dates in 2015 with the two players who would be expelled and with a recruit during his official visit after coercion from Jackson and one of the players.
Jackson told the Idaho Statesman in May that “nobody forced her to do anything.” No criminal charges were filed and Jackson appealed his suspension, which was reduced to one semester. He left Boise State after the spring semester and enrolled at Coffeyville Community College, where he played safety last season.
He had announced his commitment to play for KU on Monday. But on Wednesday, KU football coach David Beaty said Jackson was no longer on his recruiting list. A KU athletic department official said all transfers are subject to a vetting process before they’re accepted at Kansas.
Tackett’s lawsuit filed last March 21 said she was sexually assaulted at Jayhawker Towers in October 2014 by a KU football player, referred to in court documents as John Doe G. The Star later learned that Jordan Goldenberg Jr., a former KU long snapper, is John Doe G.
Goldenberg was never charged with a crime. He later agreed to leave KU for non-academic misconduct in lieu of expulsion.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
