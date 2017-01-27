Self expects loud crowd Saturday in Rupp Arena when Kansas visits Kentucky

1:08 Missouri Right to Life holds annual prayer vigil Pause

5:40 KU coach Bill Self addresses alleged rape at McCarthy Hall

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

37:09 KU basketball team enters pivotal stretch of season

4:04 KU coach Bill Self talks about win over UNC Asheville

2:23 Daisy Tackett talks about coming forward in KU sexual assault case

3:28 KU senior Landen Lucas previews Kentucky game

1:41 Trump discusses his hour-long phone call with Mexico's president