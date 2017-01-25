University of Kansas

KU women’s comeback comes up short against Oklahoma State

The Kansas women’s basketball team rallied in the second half but fell short in a 74-70 loss to Oklahoma State on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla.

KU (6-14, 0-9 in Big 12) trailed by 11 points after the first quarter and by 13 at the half. The Jayhawks tied the score at 54-54 with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter, but Oklahoma State went on an 11-2 run.

Karli Wheeler scored 22 points for Oklahoma State (13-6, 3-5).

Jessica Washington hit six three-pointers and scored 26 points for the Jayhawks. McKenzie Calvert scored 15 points, and Olathe South’s Kylee Kopatich added 10.

