KU denies transfer of football player who was suspended at Boise State

0:40 Landen Lucas: KU 'exposed' by West Virginia in some areas it needs to fix Pause

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'He wants to be coached'

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67

2:12 Daisy Tackett's father reads his daughter's statement on the sexual assault lawsuit against KU

2:15 Father of former rower who alleged she was sexually assaulted in dorm says KU must change now

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:48 Crick Camera Shop' neon sign from 1946 will be saved

1:41 Royals catcher Salvador Perez speaks at Yordano Ventura's funeral