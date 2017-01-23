Kansas-West Virginia lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 2 Kansas at No. 18 West Virginia
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Tuesday at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W. Va.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 11.0
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.1
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.1
P No. West Virginia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Nathan Adrian 6-9 Sr. 10.6
F 20 Brandon Watkins 6-9 Sr. 6.9
F 23 Esa Ahmad 6-8 Soph. 11.3
G 2 Jevon Carter 6-2 Jr. 12.0
G 4 Daxter Miles 6-3 Jr. 10.3
ABOUT KANSAS (18-1, 7-0): The Jayhawks defeated Texas 79-67 on Saturday for their 18th straight victory. That ties for the second-longest winning streak in the Bill Self era. KU won 18 in a row from Nov. 15, 2012, to Jan. 28, 2013, and Nov. 12, 2010, to Jan. 17, 2011. KU’s longest winning streak under Self is 20 games from Nov. 9, 2007, to Jan. 26, 2008. The longest winning streak in KU history is 23 games from March 6, 1935, to March 26, 1936. KU is 18-1 or better for the sixth time in the Self era and the first time since 2012-13, when the Jayhawks went 19-1. KU has made 11 or more three-pointers in three of its seven Big 12 games. Kansas is 7-0 in Big 12 play for the ninth time in the 21-year history of the league. KU has outrebounded four of its last five opponents. The Jayhawks average 40.7 rebounds per game with a plus-6.6 rebound margin. Frank Mason has made 18 of 30 threes in conference play (60 percent). Mason has led KU in scoring in 14 of 19 games, including nine of the last 12. Devonté Graham hit four threes against Texas and is 17th on KU’s all-time three-point field goal list. Senior Landen Lucas entered the week first in the league in rebounding in Big 12 games at 11.4 per game and first in field goal percentage at 65.2 percent. Lucas grabbed 14 boards against Texas for his sixth game of 12 or more rebounds. KU leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 6-3. The Jayhawks are 1-3 at WVU Coliseum. Self is 6-3 all-time against West Virginia, with all the games played while he’s been at Kansas. KU has won three of the last four meetings. Prior to that, the Jayhawks had dropped two straight vs. West Virginia.
ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-4, 4-3): The Mountaineers have dropped two straight games — 79-75 to Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan and 89-87 in overtime to Oklahoma on Wednesday in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia led Oklahoma by 15 points in the second half and K-State by 12 points in the first half. It’s the first time this season the Mountaineers have lost consecutive games. West Virginia has beaten No. 1 teams at home in each of the last two seasons — Baylor this season and KU last season. West Virginia’s 21-point win (89-68) over Baylor on Jan. 10 was the largest loss in AP poll history by a team in its first-ever game at No. 1. The Mountaineers, who average 88.3 points a game and allow 64.7, have four double digit scorers — Jevon Carter (12.0), Esa Ahmad (11.3), Nathan Adrian (10.6) and Daxter Miles (10.3). Coach Bob Huggins (806-325) is tied with Eddie Sutton for ninth place all-time in coaching victories. Huggins trails Rollie Massimino by two wins and Jim Phelan by 24 wins. Huggins is third among active Division I coaches in wins behind Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. West Virginia is 113-31 at WVU Coliseum under Huggins, including a 57-27 mark in league games. The Mountaineers are 522-151 all-time at WVU Coliseum and 154-37 in the last 13 seasons. They have won 71 of their last 101 conference games at home. West Virginia is 5-1 in its last six games against AP top-25 teams, including two wins over No. 1 and two wins over No. 6. Huggins has 36 wins over ranked teams at West Virginia. The Mountaineers’ win at No. 6 Virginia this season was their first non-conference road win over a top-10 team since winning at No. 5 Kentucky on Dec. 20, 1957. Huggins is 3-10 all-time against KU, including 3-6 as Mountaineers coach. Dick Vitale will be working Tuesday’s game for ESPN in his first appearance at WVU Coliseum since 2009. The game is a sellout. Fans are encouraged to wear gold as part of a “Gold Rush” promotion. Mountaineers fans will be part of the pregame show by using their smartphones when the lights go out at the Coliseum for the national anthem and team introductions.
