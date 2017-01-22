KU women still winless in Big 12 after loss to TCU

10:44 Postgame analysis: Kansas 79, Texas 67 Pause

3:05 KU coach Bill Self bothered by turnovers in win over Texas

3:35 KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games'

37:09 KU basketball team enters pivotal stretch of season

4:42 Dayton Moore on Yordano Ventura: 'We’re gonna miss him'

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck

2:45 Royals fans gather at Kauffman Stadium to honor Yordano Ventura

5:00 Becoming Yordano: A trip to the backroads of the Dominican Republic

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy