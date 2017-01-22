KU women still winless in Big 12 after loss to TCU

The Kansas women’s team was searching for its first Big 12 Conference win Sunday, but the Jayhawks dropped an 83-68 decision to TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Jayhawks (6-13, 0-8 Big 12) trailed by just three at halftime but were outscored by 10 in the third period.
Jessica Washington led KU with 19 points and added six rebounds and five assists. Olathe South grad Kylee Kopatich and McKenzie Calvert both scored 10 points for the Jayhawks.
KU made only 34.4 percent of its shots from the field and was just 17 of 30 from the free-throw line.
A.J. Alix scored 22 points for TCU (10-9, 2-6).
