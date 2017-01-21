KU beats Texas, extends winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 50

Kansas’ winning streak in Allen Fieldhouse has reached 50 games.
Devonté Graham, Frank Mason and Josh Jackson combined for 50 points and an alert KU defense plucked a season-high 14 steals Saturday as the Jayhawks claimed a 79-67 victory over Texas.
The Jayhawks (18-1, 7-0) overcame a Texas (7-12, 1-6) team that was led by the 22-point, 19-rebound outing of freshman Jarrett Allen.
Graham scored 18, Mason 17, Jackson 15 and Svi Mykhailiuk 12 for KU. Landen Lucas had 14 rebounds.
Allen’s effort — he missed a couple minutes of the second half after injuring his ankle with 10:11 left before returning with 7:45 on the clock — flirted with, but fell short of, the all-time KU opponent record of 22 rebounds in a conference game by Iowa State’s Chuck Duncan in 1995.
KU made 11 of its 23 three-point attempts and 12 of 17 free throws. Texas was 6 of 16 from three and hit 42.4 percent overall.
KU led 71-64 with two minutes left before rolling in the final two minutes to win by 12.
Graham scored 15 points off 5-of-9 shooting (3 of 7 from three) to pace KU to a 41-33 halftime lead. Texas, which trailed 14-2 early, kept it close thanks to inside players Allen and Shaquille Cleare, who had 10 and nine points respectively. Allen had 10 rebounds the first half, good for a double double.
The Jayhawks hit just 41.2 percent of their first half shots, but did connect on seven threes in 14 tries to Texas’ two threes in five tries. KU had 10 steals the first half and forced 12 turnovers.
KU stretched the lead to 19-5 with 13:37 left with Graham (nine) and Mason (five) combining for 14 of the 19.
A 9-0 Texas run cut KU’s 24-12 lead to 24-21 at 6:31. Cleare had four points in the run.
KU reserve forward Mitch Lightfoot had a tip in of a Mason miss and KU led, 26-21, at 5:45.
Graham hit two threes and Svi Mykhailiuk one in a 9-2 surge that stretched a 26-23 lead to 35-25 at 3:31. Mykhailiuk hit two free throws after an intentional foul by Davis and KU led by 12, 39-27, at the two-minute mark. However, Texas closed strong. Allen beat the buzzer with a bucket, and KU led 41-33 at halftime.
KU will next meet West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Morgantown, W. Va.
Streaks
The victory over Texas marked KU’s 50th straight win in Allen Fieldhouse. It is the fourth-longest fieldhouse win streak in KU history and the second longest in the 14-year Bill Self era.
The all-time record is 69 games set by Self’s Jayhawks in the span of Feb. 7, 2007 until Jan 22, 2011. Texas snapped the 69-game streak with a 74-63 win.
KU’s overall win streak of 18 games ties the second longest win streak in the Self era. His teams now have won 18 in a row three times. School record win streak is 23 straight games from March 6, 1935 to March 26, 1936.
Game time announced
Tipoff time for KU’s home game against Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 4, has been set for 1 p.m., ESPN and Big 12 Conference officials announced Saturday. The contest will be televised on ESPN. The Jayhawks are televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or CBS for all 18 Big 12 games.
Comments