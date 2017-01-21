KU beats Texas, extends winning streak at Allen Fieldhouse to 50

1:24 Bill Self talks game-winning play, Josh Jackson Pause

1:00 KU's Frank Mason breaks down game-winning shot against Duke

2:25 On Inauguration Day, hundreds march to protest Trump presidency in Kansas City

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:10 Kansas City women are en route to D.C.

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

53:41 Chiefs offseason preview with Terez A. Paylor and Sam Mellinger

2:36 U.S. Figure Skating championships: 2-minute drill with Nathan Chen

3:39 How the AFC West was won: Chiefs had talent, brains, guts and luck