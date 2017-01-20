Bill Self expects yet another close Big 12 game against Texas

It probably would be unwise to predict a blowout victory for No. 2-ranked Kansas in Saturday’s Big 12 basketball battle against Texas at Allen Fieldhouse.
“I’ve just resigned myself to the fact every game is going to be a ‘last two minutes’ game,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Certainly they have been at our place and on the road as well. It’s going to be one of those years you need to win in the last two minutes.”
The Jayhawks (17-1, 6-0 Big 12), who enter the 1 p.m. game against the Longhorns as 17-point favorites, have defeated Kansas State by two points, Iowa State by four, TCU by six and Oklahoma State by seven. KU trailed by nine at halftime of an 11-point victory over Oklahoma. And the Jayhawks led Texas Tech by five with eight minutes left in what turned out to be a 17-point victory.
Meanwhile, Texas (7-11, 1-5) is 2-6 in games decided by five points or less and 1-5 in games decided by three or less. In Big 12 play, Texas has lost to West Virginia by two, TCU and Kansas State by three, Iowa State by nine and Baylor by 10. The Longhorns beat Oklahoma State by three. Texas’ last eight losses have been by a combined total of 38 points for an average margin of defeat of 4.8 points per game.
All these close games have come in a conference in which 23 of the first 30 games have been decided by 10 points or less. Ten of 30 Big 12 games have been decided by four points or less or overtime. Only two of 30 have been decided by 20 points or more.
“They’ve been in just about every game with a chance to win, only to have something not go right late,” Self said of Texas. “They are much better than what their record is.
“A one-possession game against West Virginia, and they’ve had, obviously, a one-possession game against TCU and a one-possession game at K-State. So there’s three games that in the last 30 seconds if it’s different, they’re 4-2 instead of 1-5.”
Noted second-year Texas coach Shaka Smart: “I think for a lot of our guys they’ve gained some really valuable experience so far in Big 12 play. We’ve played in a lot of close games.”
The Longhorns’ starting lineup includes two freshmen (forward Jarrett Allen and guard Jacob Young), two sophomores (guards Kerwin Roach and Eric Davis) and a senior (Shaquille Cleare). The team’s leading scorer, Tevin Mack, has missed the past two games while on indefinite suspension.
Allen, a 6-11, 235-pound McDonald’s All-American who averages 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game overall, has averaged 14.5 points (60.7 percent shooting) and 9.7 boards in six Big 12 games.
“I like their personnel,” Self said. “We tried to recruit some of their young players (Allen, Davis. Andrew Jones) and came up empty. Certainly after watching them play and their talent level, we certainly did miss out. I think they all are going to be good players. They are probably the biggest team we’ve played at least that I can remember in quite some time,” Self added.
The 6-8, 275-pound Cleare averages 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in conference play.
“Shaq is on a good roll right now, but Jarrett’s on a serious uptick. He’s played very well of late,” Self said.
Allen had 17 points and 10 rebounds and Cleare 14 points and six boards in Tuesday’s 74-64 loss at Baylor. Baylor forward Johnathan Motley exploded for 32 points and 20 rebounds.
Smart believes the game against Kansas will be as tough or tougher than the contest against Baylor.
“I think one of the things that is impressive about Kansas is they are playing a lot differently than they did last year just in terms of personnel for the most part, having four perimeter guys on the floor almost all the time,” Smart said.
“I think the combination of having (Frank) Mason and (Devonté) Graham as playmakers and then Josh Jackson as a playmaker from that 4-spot makes them very challenging to guard. We’ll have to do a good job rebounding as a team.”
Smart had more to say about Mason: “He is terrific. I think if the league race ended today he definitely should be player of the year. The way he is scoring the ball, the way he is running the team. He’s playing with great efficiency.”
Kansas will meet West Virginia at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Morgantown, W.Va. Texas will face Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Monday in Austin, Texas.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
