Texas-Kansas lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

Texas at No. 2 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: CBS; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 31 Jarrett Allen 6-11 Fr. 11.9
F 32 Shaquille Cleare 6-8 Sr. 7.7
G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 So. 11.1
G 3 Jacob Young 6-2 Fr. 4.1
G 10 Eric Davis 6-3 So. 6.9
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.9
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.9
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.2
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.1
ABOUT TEXAS (7-11, 1-5): The Longhorns are coming off a 74-64 loss to No. 6 Baylor on Tuesday in Waco, Texas. Freshman forward Jarrett Allen, who chose Texas over Kansas and other schools, scored 17 points with 10 rebounds in 31 minutes versus Baylor. Allen, a 6-11 native of Round Rock, Texas, has averaged a team-best 18.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes per game over the last three games. He has converted 21 of 31 (.677) field goals and 12 of 15 free throws during the stretch. He has scored in double figures in four straight games and 12 overall and has had double-digit rebounds in seven games. Senior forward Shaquille Cleare has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29.0 minutes per game over the last two games. He has made 12 of 19 (.632) shots in those games. Cleare tied his career high with 14 points with six boards at Baylor. Senior guard Kendal Yancy had one assist and one rebound in 10 minutes against Baylor after missing four games because of a left ankle injury. Freshman guard Andrew Jones scored 15 points off the bench versus Baylor. Texas head coach Shaka Smart is 1-2 versus Kansas. Smart’s 2011 VCU team defeated KU, 71-61, in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight in San Antonio. Saturday’s game marks the first time in program history that the Longhorns have faced three consecutive opponents ranked in The AP’s top 10. Texas lost 74-72 at home to West Virginia last Saturday before falling to Baylor. Texas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 17 of the last 18 seasons and 25 of the last 28. Six players are gone from the last year’s 20-13 team which lost to Northern Iowa in the first round of the NCAAs: Isaiah Taylor, Javan Felix, Demarcus Holland, Connor Lammert, Prince Ibeh and Cameron Ridley. Eric Davis’ mother’s name is Merry Christmas. “It’s spelled the same way and everything. I tease her a little more before Christmas. I say her name twice, like ‘Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas,’” Davis told mlive.com.
ABOUT KANSAS (17-1, 6-0): The Jayhawks are coming off a 76-72 victory over Iowa State on Monday in Ames, Iowa. It stretched KU’s winning streak to 17 straight games following a season-opening loss to Indiana in Honolulu. Kansas leads the all-time series against Texas, 27-8, including a 12-1 mark in Allen Fieldhouse and overall record of 14-1 in Lawrence. Kansas has won the last five meetings in the series, 10 of 11 and 13 of 15. Texas last beat the Jayhawks, 81-69, on Feb. 1, 2014 in Austin. Texas broke KU’s 69-game home winning streak on Jan. 22, 2011 with a 74-63 victory. Kansas and Texas have met in four of the last nine Big 12 Championship title games with KU winning all four: 80-68 in 2006 in Dallas, 88-84 in overtime in 2007 in Oklahoma City, 84-74 in 2008 in Kansas City and 85-73 in 2011 in Kansas City. Kansas coach Bill Self is 17-8 all-time against Texas, including a 17-6 mark as KU coach. Kansas has won 49 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse. Josh Jackson, who has averaged 15.1 ppg. on 49.3 percent shooting, has made 9 of 38 three-pointers for 23.7 percent. He’s made 53 of 93 free throws for 57 percent. In Big 12 play, Jackson has averaged 14.2 ppg. on 42.5 percent shooting. He’s made 2 of 12 threes for 16.7 percent and 21 of 34 free throws for 61.8 percent. Frank Mason has scored 20 points or more in 10 games this season. He has led KU in scoring in 15 of 18 games. Svi Mykhailiuk has made 18 threes in the last eight games.
