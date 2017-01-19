KU’s Bragg says better days are ahead: ‘The Carlton is about to come that you guys have been waiting for’

3:35 KU coach Bill Self on win over Oklahoma State: 'I didn't think it was one of our better games' Pause

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State

9:03 Postgame analysis: Kansas 87, Oklahoma State 80

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved

1:45 Andy Reid addresses Alex Smith's future as Chiefs' starting QB

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location