KU’s Bragg says better days are ahead: ‘The Carlton is about to come that you guys have been waiting for’

Kansas sophomore forward Carlton Bragg acknowledged on Thursday that his play has been “below average” this season.
“I could be more effective than what I am now,” said Bragg, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound Cleveland native, who has averaged 6.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per gmae entering Saturday’s 1 p.m., home game against Texas.
“I know a lot of people have been waiting, but you’ll see, it’s coming. The Carlton is about to come that you guys have been waiting for. I’m having good practices consistently, just trying to carry it over into the game. Once I get going, no stopping me,” Bragg added in a seven-minute interview session with media members before practice at Allen Fieldhouse.
Bragg feels he’s on an uptick after scoring 10 points and grabbing six rebounds in Monday’s 76-72 win at Iowa State.
“I was just trying to get my rhythm back, just focusing on the right things,” he said of his 15-minute stint off the bench versus the Cyclones.
The right things include, “Rebounding, their transition, getting back. Coach Rob (Norm Roberts) said to play strong, play with a free mind. That’s what I went out there to do.”
Bragg had combined for four points and nine rebounds in wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
“I was just in a little funk, I guess,” Bragg said. “My mind wasn’t right. It’s me getting out of it and me getting back to who I am.”
Bragg has averaged 15.2 minutes per game overall — 13.7 minutes in six Big 12 contests. It’s not exactly what the start he had envisioned for what he had hoped would be a breakout sophomore season.
“I am going to stick with Joel Embiid. You know, ‘Trust the Process.’ Everybody has to wait their turn,” Bragg said.
Former Kansas center Embiid has embraced that three-word motto in Philadelphia, where the 7-footer is putting up big numbers for the 76ers after being sidelined with injuries his first two seasons in the NBA.
“He was here in the summertime working out. We got together,” Bragg said of Embiid.
Bragg said it’s been an ongoing process adjusting to the 30 pounds he’s put on since his freshman season.
“It’s still been challenging, just carrying the load I am now, but overall I think I’m adjusting to it well,” Bragg said.
He’s been addressing problems he’s had catching passes and grasping rebounds.
“I’ve been doing it by myself on the side, just catching them,” he said of tennis balls. He extends his arms and drops two tennis balls, catching them before they hit the ground. “I’m trying to get my hands stronger and reacting faster.
“For sure. I think you guys (media) could see that as well,” he added after being asked if his hands have improved the last game or two.
Kansas coach Bill Self has seen signs of improvement in Bragg recently.
“I thought he played great,” Self said of Bragg at Iowa State. “We’ve got basically seven starters,” added Self, pleased with the play of fellow reserve Lagerald Vick, who scored eight points with five boards, three assists and two blocks in 27 minutes.
“I think there’s a lot of people out there who would like that luxury, having two coming off the bench that are probably capable of starting at most places,” Self added.
Bragg had positive things to say about his coach on Thursday. Asked if Self was supportive during Bragg’s one-game suspension that had him missing the Nebraska game on Dec. 10, Bragg said: “He’s been with me. He’s been by my side 100 percent.”
Mason update
Self said senior guard Frank Mason, who had his right knee bumped in Monday’s win at Iowa State, practiced on Wednesday and was to practice again Thursday.
“Just like what we said (Tuesday). He practiced yesterday and he may be a little sore or stiff or whatnot, but structurally, he’s OK,” Self said.
Azubuike to stay in shape
Freshman forward Udoka Azubuike will be able to work out in order to stay in shape during his period of rehab from wrist surgery, Self said.
“He needs to (stay in shape),” Self said. “He got his sutures out. He’s got a regular cast now. So he’s able to do cardio and stuff now. He’s back on the mend as far as working out and things, but he’s still going to have the cast on for another two months, I believe,” Self added.
Cunliffe practicing
Arizona State transfer Sam Cunliffe is able to practice daily but is not eligible to play in games until after first semester of the 2017-18 school year in accordance with NCAA rules.
“He’ll be good in practices and that will definitely help our red (scout) team,” Self said of the 6-foot-6 guard from Seattle, who will be a sophomore next season and have 2 1/2 years of eligibility remaining.
Talking rankings
The Jayhawks (17-1, 6-0 Big 12) are No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll and No. 2 in The Associated Press poll this week.
“I would say that I think our team is respected nationally, but I don’t think we’re thought of as highly as other teams. I think some people rank us high because our record’s good. Whereas, if you look at us, we haven’t done anything to really knock anyone’s socks off since the Duke game, because we haven’t had a chance to really do some things since the Duke game because of the schedule,” Self said.
“We played good teams, but we haven’t had a chance to play a top-5 team again or top-10 team again,” Self added. “Whereas Villanova (No. 1 in The AP poll; No. 2 USA Today) goes and plays at Butler, and Villanova blows out Xavier, those type of things. I’m not disappointed at all where we are. I can certainly understand it.
“But I do think that we’ll have an opportunity here in the next two to three weeks to show whether or not we deserve to be there (with games against West Virginia, Kentucky and Baylor).”
Lack of fouls in Iowa State game
Kansas was 2 of 5 from the free-throw line against Iowa State, and the Cyclones were 7 of 10.
“They only shot 10 and we only shot two, because three of them were fouls because of the score and came late (in game),” Self said. “I think it’s more fun to play and coach in a game where there’s less stoppages than the game before where we shot 45 (vs. Oklahoma State). But if we’re going to shoot 45 free throws and the other team shoots a low number, you would definitely like your chances. You wouldn’t like it reversed at all.
“I think the way that Iowa State and us played the other night, I actually thought the game was very well-called. I didn’t see a lot of things going on that warranted whistles. Whereas you play Oklahoma State or teams like that that create pace, that create action, that make you have contact in order to get open, one pass away and things like that, you’re going to naturally have more fouls called.”
