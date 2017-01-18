Kansas women still without Big 12 win after 62-51 loss to West Virginia

The Kansas women’s team was going for its first Big 12 victory this season on Wednesday night, but the Jayhawks came up empty in a 62-51 loss to No. 24 West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
Jessica Washington scored 24 points for KU (6-12, 0-7 in the Big 12). McKenzie Calvert added 12 points for the Jayhawks.
Kansas made only 27.6 percent of its shots from the field.
Tynice Martin led the Mountaineers (15-4, 3-4) with 21 points. Lanay Montgomery had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Teana Muldrow chipped in 12 points and 15 rebounds for West Virginia.
