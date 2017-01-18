University of Kansas

January 18, 2017 9:54 PM

Kansas women still without Big 12 win after 62-51 loss to West Virginia

Star news services

The Kansas women’s team was going for its first Big 12 victory this season on Wednesday night, but the Jayhawks came up empty in a 62-51 loss to No. 24 West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Jessica Washington scored 24 points for KU (6-12, 0-7 in the Big 12). McKenzie Calvert added 12 points for the Jayhawks.

Kansas made only 27.6 percent of its shots from the field.

Tynice Martin led the Mountaineers (15-4, 3-4) with 21 points. Lanay Montgomery had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Teana Muldrow chipped in 12 points and 15 rebounds for West Virginia.

University of Kansas

