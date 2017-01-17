Frank Mason shouldn’t miss practice time, coach Self says on KU’s day off

Kansas coach Bill Self has learned through the years that any kind of victory at Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum classifies as a good victory.
“Anytime you can leave here happy it makes for a much more tolerable five-hour-in-the-weather bus ride home,” Self said after the Jayhawks’ 76-72 victory over the Cyclones on Monday night in front of a crowd of 14,384 fans that included an intense student section that chanted obscenities at the Jayhawks prior to the tipoff.
“We’ve actually won here quite a bit going back a while, but we haven’t the last two times,” Self added.
The No. 2-ranked Jayhawks (17-1, 6-0 in the Big 12), who snapped a two-year losing streak in Ames, Iowa, only had to endure a four-hour bus ride back to Lawrence, with the bus driver able to navigate some mist — but no icing — with no problems.
The Jayhawks, who returned to their apartment complex shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, were awarded a day off from practice and were expected to have a light shooting practice Wednesday as they begin preparing for Saturday’s 1 p.m. home contest against Texas.
Everybody in the current rotation should be available to practice, including senior guard Frank Mason, who bumped his right knee in Monday’s victory and could be seen in discomfort at various junctures on the bench.
Mason is OK, Self said after the game and again on Tuesday.
“Frank just has soreness. (He) shouldn’t miss any time in practice,” Self said in a text message to The Star on Tuesday night. Self was out on the recruiting trail watching high school junior Zion Williamson compete for Spartanburg (S.C.) High School in a game in Roebuck, S.C. Williamson is a 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward ranked No 2 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com.
Despite his sore knee, Mason managed to score 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting with six rebounds, one steal and one assist against three turnovers in 33 minutes.
“I think he’s proven over all four years he’s about as tough as it gets,” said Brennan Bechard, KU’s director of basketball operations, subbing for Self on Tuesday’s weekly Hawk Talk radio show with fellow staff members Fred Quartlebaum and Jeremy Case.
“He’ll do anything to sacrifice for the team, as he’s shown. Going against Monte (Morris, who had 23 points, seven assists, seven rebounds, four steals and three turnovers in 40 minutes) is a huge task. It speaks to his toughness and how much he cares about the team.”
KU on Monday was able to defeat Iowa State (11-6, 3-3) despite committing 18 turnovers. It’s the second-most turnovers the Jayhawks have had this season. KU had 19 against Long Beach State. The previous high in a Big 12 game was 15 versus Kansas State.
“We shot a great percentage. We just turned it over. I mean, that’s as careless as we’ve been that I can remember offensively,” Self said. “Their best offense the first half was us turning it over (KU led 43-37 at halftime despite 11 turnovers). They shot so many layups because of our inability to take care of the basketball, it seemed like.
“The second half, although we didn’t take great care of the ball we still had seven turnovers. We played a little bit better. Our shot selection was a little better. We just missed so many layups, four or five not uncontested, but close to uncontested layups.”
KU hit 54.8 percent of its shots to Iowa State’s 44.4 percent. The Jayhawks cashed 6 of 15 threes to the Cyclones’ 9 of 27. Iowa State hit 7 of 10 free throws to KU’s 2 of 5.
“We had 18 turnovers and shoot two free throws for the whole game going into the last 30 seconds. They didn’t shoot a lot either,” Self said. “Frank missed the front end and Devonté (Graham) goes 2 of 4.”
Mason missed a free throw with 46.3 seconds left and KU up 73-67. Iowa State’s Morris followed that miss by hitting a three with 26.6 seconds left that cut the gap to 73-70. Graham hit one of two free throws with 12.8 seconds left, upping a 75-72 lead to four points.
“That was a heck of a team win,” Self said. “I think we grew up a little bit. That was our first true road test with a hostile crowd. I think our guys handled it pretty well.”
Gary Bedore
