No. 2 Baylor women crush Kansas 92-43

No. 2 Baylor was too much for the Kansas women to handle Sunday in Lawrence, overwhelming the Jayhawks 92-43.
Six players scored in double figures for the Bears (16-1, 6-0 in Big 12). Sophomore Kalani Brown scored 16 points, senior Nina Davis had 15 points, freshman Lauren Cox scored 13 points, senior Alexis Prince added 12 points, senior Khadijiah Cave had 11 points and junior Kristy Wallace finished with 10 points.
Baylor dominated inside, outscoring KU 46-10 in the paint. The Bears made 56.4 percent of their shots and were 25 of 38 from the free-throw line.
Junior Jessica Washington led the Jayhawks (6-11, 0-6) with 15 points. Sophomore Kylee Kopatich, who scored 11 points, was the only other KU player in double figures.
The Jayhawks hit only 20.9 percent of their shots in the game.
KU’s next game is at 7 p.m. Wednesday against West Virginia in Lawrence.
Comments