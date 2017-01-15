Kansas-Iowa State lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 2 Kansas at Iowa State
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.8
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.5
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.6
P No. Iowa State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Darrell Bowie 6-8 Sr. 8.3
G 11 Monte Morris 6-3 Sr. 15.5
G 15 Naz Mitrou-Long 6-4 Sr. 15.7
G 21 Matt Thomas 6-5 Sr. 11.3
G 30 Deonte Burton 6-5 Sr. 12.4
ABOUT KANSAS (16-1, 5-0 in Big 12): In KU’s 87-80 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks had three players score at least points — Frank Mason (22), Devonté Graham (21) and Josh Jackson (20) — for the first time since a three-overtime win over Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2016. In that game, Perry Ellis scored 27 points, Graham had 22 and Wayne Selden added 21. The last time Kansas had three 20-point scorers in a regulation game was against Toledo on Dec. 30, 2013, when Ellis had 21 and Naadir Tharpe and Andrew Wiggins both scored 20. Mason on Saturday passed Brandon Rush for 23rd place on KU's all-time scoring list (1,481 points). Landen Lucas has reached double-figure rebounds in five of the last six games. He has three double-doubles in the last five games. Jackson has four double-doubles in his freshman season. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series against Iowa State 178-63. KU is 24-21 against the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum. Bill Self is 23-7 against the Cyclones, including 22-7 as KU coach. Kansas is 57-20 all-time on Big Monday (33-1 at home, 24-19 on the road), including 38-12 under Self (22-0 at home, 16-12 on the road). KU has won 26 straight Big Monday games at Allen Fieldhouse, which includes a 22-0 mark under Self.
ABOUT IOWA STATE (11-5, 3-2): Iowa State lost to TCU 84-77 on Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Naz Mitrou-Long scored 19 points, and Donovan Jackson contributed 16 points coming off the bench — all in the first half. Monte Morris scored nine points on 4-of-14 shooting. He had eight assists and zero turnovers with three steals in 35 minutes. Second-year Cyclones coach Steve Prohm is 1-1 against KU. The Cyclones have won four of the last six meetings against the Jayhawks. KU had won five straight in the series prior to that and 18 of 19. The Jayhawks have dropped two in a row at Hilton Coliseum, where Iowa State is 21-3 under Prohm. Iowa State has won 39 of its last 43 games at home, including 20 of 23 league games. The Cyclones fell to Cincinnati 55-54 on Dec. 1 at Hilton. Iowa State also lost to Gonzaga 73-71 in the finals of the Advocare Invitational on Nov. 27 in Florida. Iowa defeated Iowa State 78-64 on Dec. 8 in Iowa City. In Big 12 play, the Cyclones’ losses have been at TCU and at Baylor (64-63), with wins over Texas (79-70), Texas Tech (63-56) and Oklahoma State (96-86). Iowa State has been to a school-record five consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Cyclones have made two Sweet 16 appearance in the last three seasons and have won two of the last three Big 12 Tournament titles. The Cyclones have won at least 10 conference games in each of the last five seasons, which is a school record. Iowa State is 54-18 when Morris has at least five assists. Morris has 13 career games with 10 or more assists. The Cyclones start five seniors.
