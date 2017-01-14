Why two coaches had different thoughts on Josh Jackson after KU’s win

Bill Self is never satisfied.
On his radio show this week, the Kansas coach talked up senior guard Frank Mason’s play before stopping himself, pointing out that Mason has flaws too. He gives compliments about his players in postgame media sessions, but oftentimes, those come with subtle critiques at the end.
Knowing this helps explain the contrast in quotes about Josh Jackson following KU’s 87-80 victory over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Brad Underwood — in his first year as Oklahoma State’s coach — was first to the microphone.
“Josh’s stuff is legendary,” he said. “He stood out on the AAU circuit, which is probably a shame because of the culture today, he stood out because he played hard.”
Underwood said his team put one word on the scouting report next to Jackson’s name: “Dog.”
“He’s motored up,” Underwood said.
A few minutes later, Self was asked about the same player — the one with 20 points, 11 rebounds and four steals against the Cowboys.
“Josh got numbers, but he’s 10 of 17 from the free-throw line,” Self said. “He’s got to do better.”
This part never ends for Self. And it appears to be a reason why his guys always seem to keep improving.
Consider Mason as an example. His shot … took … forever to release his freshman year, with national broadcasters even pointing out that three-point shooting wasn’t his strength.
Three years later, he’s a national player of the year candidate. He’s made 53 percent of his threes with vastly improved form.
Mason deserves a lot of the credit, but one also has to wonder how much he’s progressed because Self doesn’t let him settle for “good enough.”
Jackson’s going through the same thing. Ken Pomeroy’s numbers have him as the seventh-best player in the country. He’s scoring, blocking shots, poking away steals and creating for others inside.
And for Self? It’s not enough. Jackson can do more.
The freshman proved it in the second half.
Self has often talked about wanting Jackson to play like a “junkyard dog.” He’s mentioned before that he should be KU’s best offensive rebounder because of his length and athleticism.
This isn’t an easy transition for Jackson, who has played guard his entire life.
“Sometimes I take plays off because I’m a little tired. Sometimes I just don’t go (to the boards),” Jackson said. “But he wants me to go every time.”
And Self told him that at halftime. Jackson had zero first-half offensive rebounds against Oklahoma State, which entered as one of the nation’s worst teams on the defensive glass.
So, the competitive Jackson pushed harder, making an effort to get inside. He wasn’t going to let Self call the team “soft” and remain as one of the guiltiest parties.
Jackson grabbed three offensive rebounds in the second half, and that hustle led to a tip-in, layup and two made free throws.
That’s six extra points in a close game that might not have been pried out of Jackson by a different coach.
So far, Self has taken someone who already plays with energy and demanded that he continue to give more. It’s what Jackson signed up for — something he mentioned back at media day in October.
“He knows that I’m kind of a special player, and he still never takes it easy on me, doesn’t kiss my butt,” Jackson said. “He’s really hard on me sometimes. I think I need that. It’s really good to have a coach like that.”
Knowing Self’s background should only make KU fans more optimistic about what’s ahead.
If history is any indication, Jackson’s best basketball should remain in the weeks to come.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
