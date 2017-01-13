Kansas-Oklahoma State lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

Oklahoma State at No. 2 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 1 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Oklahoma State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 23 Leyton Hammonds 6-8 Sr. 7.9
F 12 Cameron McGriff 6-7 Fr. 5.3
G 30 Jeffrey Carroll 6-6 Jr. 16.4
G 13 Phil Forte 5-11 Sr. 14.1
G 1 Jawun Evans 6-1 Soph. 18.4
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.6
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.6
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.0
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.4
ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (10-6, 0-4 Big 12): The Cowboys, who fell to Iowa State, 96-86, on Wednesday in Stillwater, Okla., hit 52.4 percent of their shots from the field in suffering their fourth straight defeat. Oklahoma State averages 88.6 points per game, second in the Big 12, and has a plus-9.8 scoring margin. The Cowboys average 8.9 three-point makes per contest and shoot 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. Oklahoma State averages 38.6 rebounds per game and has a plus-3.8 rebound margin. The Cowboys also average 9.1 steals, second best of all league teams, and 14.3 assists. Oklahoma State has dropped 10 consecutive conference games, six to close last season and four this year. Jeffrey Carroll scored 21 points against Iowa State for his sixth 20-point game. Phil Forte had 24 points vs. Iowa State and moved into 12th on Oklahoma State’s career scoring list (1,532 points). Forte has had 22 career 20-point performances, which ties Marcus Smart and Richard Dumas for the 12th most in Oklahoma State history. Forte has 286 three-pointers — 13 shy of Keiton Page’s school record. Freshman Cameron McGriff had 10 points against Iowa State in his first career start. Oklahoma State is the only team in the Big 12 to beat the Jayhawks in each of the last four seasons. Brad Underwood is in his first season as coach at Oklahoma State and in his fourth season as a head coach overall with a 99-20 record. Walk-on forward Will Lienhard’s great uncle, Bill Lienhard, was a member of KU’s 1952 national championship team.
ABOUT KANSAS (15-1, 4-0): The Jayhawks, who have won 15 straight games since a season-opening loss to Indiana, are coming off an 81-70 victory on Tuesday at Oklahoma. Kansas is 111-57 all-time against Oklahoma State. That includes a 46-9 record in Allen Fieldhouse. Coach Bill Self is 15-11 all-time versus his alma mater, 14-8 as Kansas coach. KU has won nine of the last 13 meetings vs. Oklahoma State and 19 of the last 20 meetings in Allen Fieldhouse. Oklahoma State’s lone win in that stretch was an 85-80 Cowboys victory on Feb. 2, 2013. That’s KU’s last conference loss in Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas, in fact, has won 34 straight league games at home, the third longest active streak in the country. New Mexico has won 35 conference contests in a row at home and Stephen F. Austin 39. Oklahoma State coach Underwood coached at Stephen F. Austin for three years before taking over in Stillwater this season. Since the inception of the Big 12, Kansas is 22-10 versus Oklahoma State: 17-8 in regular-season play and 5-2 in the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas’ 15-game win streak is the second longest in the country, right behind Gonzaga (16). The 15-game streak is the sixth longest in Self’s 14 seasons. KU averages 86.3 points per game and has scored 80 or more in 13 of 16 games. Frank Mason has scored 54 points in his last two games (26 vs. Texas Tech; 28 at Oklahoma). He has nine games of 20 points or more and has led KU in scoring in 13 of 16 games. Mason leads the Big 12 in three-point field-goal percentage at 54.9 percent.
