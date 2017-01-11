Kansas football announces nonconference schedules through 2021

With the addition of Boston College, Duke and Coastal Carolina to future schedules, the Kansas football team has finalized its nonconference slates through the 2021 season.
KU, which already had its full 2017 schedule released in December, will play games against Nicholls State (home), Central Michigan (road) and Rutgers (home) in 2018. The next season, KU will begin its home-and-home series with Boston College, playing there following games against Indiana State and Coastal Carolina at Memorial Stadium.
Boston College travels to Lawrence in 2020, as KU also hosts Wagner and plays at Coastal Carolina. The following year, KU opens with home dates against South Dakota and Coastal Carolina before playing a road game at Duke.
Though nonconference schedules from 2022-24 are not complete, KU already has some opponents set. In 2022, the Jayhawks will play at Houston and at home against Duke; in 2023, they will play host to Illinois and Houston; and in 2024, they will play at Illinois.
Future KU nonconference schedules
2018
Sept. 1 — Nicholls State
Sept. 8 — at Central Michigan
Sept. 15 — Rutgers
2019
Aug. 31 — Indiana State
Sept. 7 — Coastal Carolina
Sept. 14 — at Boston College
2020
Sept. 5 — Wagner
Sept. 19 — Boston College
Sept. 26 — at Coastal Carolina
2021
Sept. 4 — South Dakota
Sept. 11 — Coastal Carolina
Sept. 25 — at Duke
2022
Sept. 17 — at Houston
Sept. 24 — Duke
2023
Sept. 9 — Illinois
Sept. 16 — Houston
2024
Sept. 7 — at Illinois
Comments