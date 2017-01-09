Oklahoma-Kansas lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

No. 2 Kansas at Oklahoma
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.4
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.7
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.9
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.0
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.3
P No. Oklahoma Ht. Yr. PPG
F 12 Khadeem Lattin 6-9 Jr. 8.4
F 11 Kristian Doolittle 6-7 Fr. 7.1
G 0 Darrion Strong-Moore 6-1 Jr. 4.6
G 3 Christian James 6-4 So. 10.9
G 1 Rashard Odomes 6-6 So. 9.4
ABOUT KANSAS (14-1, 3-0 Big 12): The Jayhawks, who have won 14 straight games since a season-opening loss to Indiana, are coming off an 85-68 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self is 399-84 in 14 seasons at KU, just one win shy of 400. He is 16-5 against Oklahoma, including a 16-3 mark as KU coach. Kansas, which has won two straight and four of the last five over Oklahoma, leads the overall series, 144-66. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team to own a winning record all-time against the Sooners. KU leads the series in Norman, Okla., 49-42 and has a 74-16 advantage in Lawrence and 21-8 record on neutral courts. The Jayhawks swept the Sooners in the regular season last season, winning 76-72 at Lloyd Noble Center and 109-106 in three overtimes at Allen Fieldhouse. Buddy Hield scored 46 points in the game in Lawrence. Oklahoma’s last win in the series was a 75-73 decision on March 7, 2015, in Norman. The last Sooners win in Allen was a 80-77 decision on Feb. 17, 1993. After beginning the season shooting 59.2 percent from the free-throw line in its first 12 nonconference games, Kansas is shooting 76.1 percent during conference play. Frank Mason, who had 26 points against Texas Tech, has 12 20-point games in his career, including eight this season. Mason, who has started 89 straight games, has played 35-plus minutes in 12 of 15 games. Devonté Graham, who scored a season-high 20 against Texas Tech, also had a dunk, his second slam of the season.
ABOUT OKLAHOMA (6-8, 0-3 Big 12): The Sooners, who lost to Kansas State 75-64 on Saturday in Manhattan, Kan., have lost six straight games. Oklahoma hit 15 of 22 shots (.682) in the second half for its best shooting performance in a half this season. Freshman guard Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 20 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range while making 8 of 9 foul shots. He is the first Oklahoma freshman with a 20-point performance since Jordan Woodard scored 23 at West Virginia in 2014. He’s the first Sooner to score 20 points coming off the bench since Romero Osby totaled 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting against Arkansas in 2012. Junior Khadeem Lattin, who has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, has 135 career blocks, which ranks fourth in school history. Al Beal had 230, Stacey King 228 and Wayman Tisdale 209. Lattin has 27 blocks in 15 games this season. Oklahoma has a 58-9 (.866) record at Lloyd Noble Center in the last five years, including 32-4 (.889) in the last four seasons. Overall, the Sooners are 69-14 (.831) at Noble in the six-year Lon Kruger era. Kruger is 7-18 versus KU and 2-8 as Oklahoma coach. The Sooners have won 437 of their last 505 games at Noble Center, good for a .869 mark. Oklahoma is 13-7 at home against AP top 25 opponents in the Kruger era, with 12 wins in the last 15 tries. Senior guard Woodard has missed the last four games because of an undisclosed injury. He scored in double figures in nine of 10 games and averages 17.6 points, 5.2 boards and 3.6 assists this season. Kruger has used six starting lineups in 14 games. “Each game we come out confident. I feel like we have confident players that are working to try to get it done. Game after game we try to improve,” sophomore guard Rashard Odomes said after scoring 10 points with six rebounds against K-State.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
