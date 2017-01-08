Iowa State women storm past KU for 87-54 victory

The Kansas women’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with the pace set by Iowa State’s offense Sunday in an 87-54 loss to the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.
Iowa State (10-5 overall, 1-3 in the Big 12) jumped out to an 18-4 lead after one quarter and led 43-19 at halftime. The Cyclones made 10 of 21 three-pointers (47.6 percent) in the game and shot 47.4 percent from the field.
Kansas (6-9, 0-4) made only 33.9 percent of its shots in the game, and was just 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) on threes.
Sophomore guard McKenzie Calvert led the Jayhawks with 12 points, and sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich added 10 points.
Sophomore guard Bridget Carleton led Iowa State with 21 points.
KU’s next game will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kansas State.
