Kansas-Texas Tech lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

Texas Tech at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 6:15 p.m. Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Texas Tech Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Zach Smith 6-8 Jr. 12.1
F 21 Anthony Livingston 6-8 Sr. 12.9
F 5 Justin Gray 6-6 Jr. 9.6
G 2 Devon Thomas 6-0 Sr. 5.1
G 12 Keenan Evans 6-3 Jr. 13.4
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.4
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 11.1
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.5
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 12.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.2
ABOUT TEXAS TECH (12-2, 1-1 Big 12): The Red Raiders, who dropped their Big 12 opener to Iowa State, 63-56, on Dec. 30 in Ames, Iowa, defeated No. 7 West Virginia, 77-76, in overtime on Tuesday in Lubbock, Texas. Senior Anthony Livingston accepted a pass from junior Niem Stevenson and hit a three-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to erase a 76-74 deficit. Tech has won four of its last six games against ranked opponents. Junior forward Zach Smith, who had 15 points versus West Virginia, has scored in double figures in eight of his last 10 games. The Red Raiders have shot 50 percent or better in 10 of 14 games. They have hit 51.4 percent of their shots overall; 39.8 percent of their threes while averaging 79.8 points a game and allowing 61.1. In the nonconference season Texas Tech lost to Auburn and had wins over Houston Baptist, North Texas, Eastern Kentucky, Utah State, Idaho State, Incarnate Word, Rice, UTSA, Nicholls State, Richmond and Longwood. Texas Tech has double-digit scorers in Keenan Evans (13.4), Livingston (12.9), Smith (12.1) and Aaron Ross (10.8). Evans has 22 threes, second on the team to Livingston’s 27. First-year coach Chris Beard is 183-52 in his eighth season overall as a head coach. He’s 108-32 in five seasons at NCAA schools. Beard went 19-12 as coach at Fort Scott Community College in 1999-2000. He’s also coached at Seminole State College, the South Carolina Warriors of the ABA, McMurry University, Angelo State and Little Rock. He has yet to coach against Kansas. “We’ve got a process that we believe in. We don’t think we’re better than anybody else, but we work hard every day. Your first year, you need to have some validation to your process. I thought today was a validation win for us internally to show we can compete against some of the best teams in the country,” Beard said after the West Virginia win.
ABOUT KANSAS (13-1, 2-0 Big 12): The Jayhawks, who have won 13 straight games since a season-opening loss to Indiana, are coming off a 90-88 victory over Kansas State on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self is 398-84 overall in 14 seasons at Kansas, just two wins shy of 400. He is 18-6 versus Texas Tech, including a 17-3 mark at Kansas. KU has 2,199 victories (against 837 losses) just one win shy of 2,200. Kentucky is the all-time leader in wins with 2,217 against 684 losses. Kansas has won 50 straight home games which includes 47 in Allen Fieldhouse and three in Sprint Center. KU is 8-0 in Allen Fieldhouse this season, 751-109 all-time in the venue and 213-9 under Self. Kansas has had 250 consecutive sellouts in Allen Fieldhouse, dating back to the 2001-02 season. Kansas is 31-4 all-time versus Texas Tech. The Jayhawks are 16-0 versus the Red Raiders in Allen Fieldhouse, 12-4 in Lubbock, Texas and 3-0 on neutral courts. KU has won 14 in a row versus Tech. Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference in 1997, Kansas is 24-4 against Texas Tech — 21-4 in regular-season match-ups and 3-0 in conference tournament meetings. Svi Mykhailiuk has started the last four games and is averaging 14.0 points per game in that span. He has made 9 threes in 14 attempts the last three games. Landen Lucas is averaging 16.5 points and 14.5 rebounds in two Big 12 games. For the year he averages 7.4 points and 7.0 boards per game. He is shooting 65 percent for the season and 78.9 percent in Big 12 play.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments