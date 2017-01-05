KU receivers coach Jason Phillips leaves program for Oregon State

Kansas receivers coach Jason Phillips is leaving the program to take a similar position with Oregon State.
Phillips, who spent one year on KU’s staff, will be the passing game coodinator and receivers coach next season for the Beavers.
“I’m very excited and feel fortunate to have this opportunity to join coach (Gary) Andersen, who is one of the greatest leaders in our profession,” Phillips said in a release. “I hope to be an asset to his staff.”
Phillips was part of a breakthrough for KU’s receivers, as the team hadn’t had a 600-yard wideout since 2009. That changed this season, as both Steven Sims (859 yards) and LaQuvionte Gonzalez (729) easily surpassed that mark.
KU coach David Beaty, who has not yet announced a replacement for Phillips, will be searching for his third receivers coach in three years. Klint Kubiak left the Jayhawks after the 2015 season to join his dad, Gary, on the Denver Broncos staff.
Phillips is the second KU assistant to leave this offseason, joining Rob Likens, who is the new receivers coach at Arizona State. Both Likens (offensive coordinator) and Phillips (punt returners) were involved in coaching areas that Beaty decided to take over himself last season.
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
