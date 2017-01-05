KU receivers coach Jason Phillips leaves program for Oregon State

3:07 KU coach Bill Self on Landen Lucas and Sunflower Showdown Pause

2:32 Svi Mykhailiuk on if he traveled before game winner: 'I don't know'

2:49 Is anyone playing up to KU's standard of defense? Bill Self says no

15:15 Postgame analysis following KU's 90-88 victory over Kansas State

1:40 Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

5:28 The Rockettes perform at George W. Bush's 2001 inauguration

1:02 Raw video: Explosions destroy Grandview business

3:24 'Hidden Figures' cast talks about the 'human computers' at NASA

2:33 Iconic 'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60