KU women can’t catch up to No. 15 Texas in 66-54 loss

The Kansas women put pressure on No. 15 Texas, but the Longhorns emerged with a 66-54 victory Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks (6-8, 0-3 Big 12) forced 31 turnovers in the game. But Kansas could only make 26.4 percent of its shots, and was just 2 of 18 on three-pointers.
Texas (9-4, 3-0 Big 12) outrebounded Kansas 61-35.
KU junior guard Jessica Washington led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kylee Kopatich scored 14 points for the Jayhawks and made four steals.
Guard Brooke McCarty scored 15 points for Texas. Forward Joyner Holmes had 13 points for the Longhorns, and guard Ariel Atkins added 12 points.
The Jayhawks play at Iowa State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
