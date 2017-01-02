Kansas State-Kansas lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

Kansas State at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM), WHB (810 AM)
Projected starters
P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 25 Wesley Iwundu 6-7 Sr. 11.9
F 4 D.J. Johnson 6-9 Sr. 11.8
F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 So. 9.7
G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 So. 10.7
G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 So. 12.1
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 6.5
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 11.2
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.8
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 12.5
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 14.7
ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-1, 1-0): K-State, which opened Big 12 play with a 65-62 home victory over Texas on Friday, is off to a 12‐1 start for the first time since the 2009-10 season. The Wildcats’ seven-game winning streak is the longest since they won 10 straight from Nov. 24, 2013, to Jan. 7, 2014. The Wildcats on Friday snapped a two-game losing streak in Big 12 openers. All 65 points by the Wildcats against Texas were scored by starters. Bruce Weber is 91‐55 in five seasons at K‐State and 404‐210 overall as a head coach. He’s 2-9 in games against KU, all while at K-State. K-State has used the same lineup in all 13 games. Wesley Iwundu has 102 starts, which ties him with Rodney McGruder (2009‐13) for sixth place on the Wildcats’ career starts list. Iwundu has played in 77 consecutive games, including a streak of 65 starts in a row. K-State’s top six scorers average between 12.1 (Barry Brown) and 9.5 (Xavier Sneed) points a game. Brown has at least two steals in nine of 13 games and is third in the league in steals with 2.3 per game. Sneed, a freshman, has logged 19.6 minutes a game coming off the bench. He’s made 49.4 percent of his shots, including 19 of 50 three-pointers for 38 percent, and averaged 3.5 rebounds per contest. Brown, a sophomore, has made 16 of 50 threes for 32 percent.. He has scored in double figures in 10 games. K-State’s only loss this season was 69-68 to Maryland on Nov. 26 in New York. Senior D.J. Johnson has averaged 11.8 points per game on a team-high 65.6 percent shooting with team-bests in rebounding (6.8 per game) and blocks (23 to Dean Wade’s 13).
ABOUT KANSAS (12-1, 1-0): The Jayhawks, who have won 12 straight games since a season-opening loss to Indiana, are coming off an 86-80 victory at TCU. Winners of three straight over Kansas State, Kansas leads the all-time series 191-93. KU is 87-35 against K-State in Lawrence, including a 46-18 record at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won nine in a row over the Wildcats at Allen. KU is 76-47 versus K-State in Manhattan, including a 24-4 mark at Bramlage Coliseum. KU is 28-11 against the Wildcats on neutral courts. Kansas has won 52 of the last 57 meetings. Since the inception of the Big 12 Conference, KU is 44-5 against K-State (35-5 in regular-season games and 9-0 in the Big 12 tournament). KU coach Bill Self is 27-5 all-time against K-State, including 26-5 while at KU. Self is 397-84 overall in 14 seasons at KU. KU has 2,198 victories against 837 losses. The Jayhawks rank second all-time in wins, trailing only Kentucky’s 2,216. KU is second in the Big 12 and seventh nationally with a 51.0 field-goal percentage. KU leads the league in three-point shooting (40.9 percent), which is 12th nationally. Frank Mason leads the Big 12 with an 19.8 scoring average. Mason has led KU in scoring in 10 of 12 games. He has seven 20-point efforts, including two 30-point outings, and has scored 18 or more points in all but two games. He also leads KU in three-point field goal percentage at 48.2 percent. He also leads the Big 12 in assists per game (5.9). KU hit 20 of 25 free throws against TCU on Friday and has made 61 percent this season.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments