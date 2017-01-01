Baylor crushes KU 90-43 in women’s hoops

The new year did not get off to a happy start for the Kansas women’s basketball team on Sunday.
KU could not hold off the Big 12’s top offense in a 90-43 loss to No. 3 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Baylor (13-1 and 2-0 in the Big 12) entered the game averaging 94.6 points per game.
Seniors Nina Davis and Alexis Jones both scored 16 points for the Bears. Sophomore Beatrice Mompremier added 15 points, and sophomore Kalani Brown scored 11.
Junior Jessica Washington scored 18 points for the Jayhawks (6-7, 0-2 in the Big 12), including 11 points in the first quarter. Washington made just 6 of 23 shots in the game, and KU only made 22.4 percent of its field-goal attempts.
Baylor led 20-13 after the first quarter and 48-24 at the half.
The Bears shot 60 percent from the field and made 26 of 40 free-throw attempts. The Jayhawks were 3 of 4 from the line in the game.
