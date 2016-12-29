Kansas women downed by No. 24 Oklahoma

The Kansas women fell in their Big 12 opener, losing to No. 24 Oklahoma 84-54 on Thursday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas, 6-6, cut an 11-point halftime deficit to five early in the third quarter before the Sooners’ Chelsea Dungee scored seven-straight points. The Sooners closed on a 24-5 run.
Jessica Washington led the Jayhawks with 22 points, and McKenzie Calvert added 13 for Kansas.
Oklahoma’s Nancy Walton had career highs of 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks as the Sooners won their 12th-straight conference opener.
Walton, a 6-foot-9 freshman, who has a block in every game this season for the Sooners, 10-4, made 6 of 9 shots in her first start of the season. Maddie Manning led Oklahoma with 17 points, and Peyton Little and Chelsea Dungee had 15 apiece.
Kansas shot 28.4 percent from the field for the game compared to Oklahoma’s 51.6.
Kansas plays at No. 3 Baylor on Sunday.
