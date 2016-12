More Videos

1:07 KU coach Bill Self happy with start, frustrated with end vs. UNLV

10:59 Postgame analysis: KU wins big in Las Vegas

3:19 KU basketball coach Bill Self previews UNLV game

27:48 Jayhawks get set to face Davidson at Sprint Center

3:13 KU coach Bill Self previews game against Davidson

2:07 KU basketball players show off best purchases during shopping trip for needy families

2:32 Devonte' Graham on the responsibility of being a KU basketball player

3:37 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg

5:03 KU coach Bill Self on Carlton Bragg battery charge: 'I know the exact same thing that you know'

2:48 KU's Landen Lucas on early season struggles

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery'