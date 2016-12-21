Kansas women pull out big overtime win

4:02 Bill Self on KU freshman Josh Jackson: 'It's his natural instinct to be slithery' Pause

2:07 KU basketball players show off best purchases during shopping trip for needy families

3:39 James Naismith's original 13 rules of basketball: Can you name them?

1:36 National Geographic features KC's Avery Jackson, a transgender girl

1:30 A home for Christmas

0:51 Blue Springs police search for stolen car suspect

2:33 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Pro Bowlers Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

2:03 Cafe Europa opens Union Hill location

0:42 Kansas Gov. Brownback sings 'Jingle Bells' with pageant winners