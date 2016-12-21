Kansas women pull out big overtime win

Kansas got huge performances from McKenzie Calvert and Jessica Washington and pulled out a 90-84 overtime victory over UC Riverside on Wednesday night at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
Calvert scored 30 points and Washington poured in 27.
Washington carried the Jayhawks down the stretch. She scored 12 of Kansas’ 16 points in overtime. Kylee Kopatich scored the other four for the Jayhawks and finished with 17 points.
The Jayhawks improved to 6-5 with the victory. UC Riverside dropped to 5-5.
Kansas opens up Big 12 Conference play on Dec. 29 at home against Oklahoma.
