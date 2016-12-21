Kansas-UNLV lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

No. 3 Kansas at UNLV
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Thursday at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas
TV/RADIO: CBS Sports Network; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 5.9
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 15.1
G 2 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 10.3
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.4
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.3
P No. UNLV Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Cheickna Dembele 6-11 Fr. 3.3
F 3 Tyrell Green 6-7 Sr. 14.1
G 1 Kris Clyburn 6-6 So. 9.5
G 2 Uche Ofoegbu 6-4 Sr. 5.6
G 5 Jalen Poyser 6-4 So. 14.6
ABOUT KANSAS (10-1): The Jayhawks have won 10 straight games since a season-opening loss to Indiana. Kansas beat Davidson 89-71 on Saturday at the Sprint Center. KU has rattled off 10 or more consecutive victories 15 times in the Bill Self era. The Jayhawks are 5-0 all-time against UNLV. KU won the first meeting, 91-77, in the semifinals of the 1989 Preseason NIT at Madison Square Garden in New York. KU is 2-0 vs. UNLV in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks also defeated the Rebels in the 1998 Tip Off Classic in Springfield, Mass., and in the 2008 NCAA Tournament in Omaha, Neb. KU has trailed at halftime in just two games this season, vs. Duke and Davidson. Kansas, 2,196-837 all time, is four wins from the program’s 2,220th victory. Senior Frank Mason’s 18 points against Davidson moved him past Mario Chalmers into 28th place on KU’s career scoring list at 1,355. Mason has led Kansas in scoring in nine of 11 games this season, including the last four. Devonté Graham is tied with Josh Jackson for the team lead with 19 steals. Udoka Azubuike leads the team with 18 blocks. Jackson has 16 and Landen Lucas 10.
ABOUT UNLV (7-5): UNLV is coming off Monday’s 68-61 home victory over Southern Illinois at Thomas & Mack Center. The crowd was listed as 11,758 in the 19,522-seat arena. The Las Vegas Sun’s account of the game indicated only about 3,000 fans were in the stands. The Sun’s Case Keefer wrote: “If Monday’s sparse turnout was any indication, UNLV might even be at a home-court disadvantage against the Jayhawks.” Senior forward Tyrell Green scored 23 points against Southern Illinois off 9-of-13 shooting, including 4 of 5 from three-point range. Green has scored 18 or more points in his last three games. He’s made eight of his last 11 threes over two games. Overall he has made 25 of 50 threes. UNLV has lost to Duke (94-45), Oregon (83-63), South Alabama (76-68), TCU (63-59) and Arizona State (97-73). The Rebels have defeated Southern Illinois, plus UC Riverside (74-62), Cal State Fullerton (77-68), Northern Arizona (110-71), Western Kentucky (71-61), Southern Utah (89-81) and Incarnate Word (92-64). UNLV’s forwards Dwayne Morgan (shoulder) and Christian Jones (ankle) have missed the last three games because of injuries. Thursday’s game completes a home-and-home contract with the Runnin’ Rebels. Kansas defeated UNLV, 76-61, on Jan. 4, 2015 at Allen Fieldhouse. UNLV was picked to finish eighth (of 11 teams) in the Mountain West Conference this season. The Runnin’ Rebels have 12 newcomers on this year’s roster. Only three players returned from last year’s team. The Rebels scored 110 points against Northern Arizona on Nov. 22. It was the most points UNLV scored in a game against a Division I team since 2011 when it had 124 against Central Arkansas. UNLV coach Marvin Menzies told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “We’ll try to design something (for Kansas), but we’re not going to try to get too far out of our box. We’ve got to get ready for conference. That’s what this is all about. At the end of the day, we want to be able to go into conference and own our signature. People have got to know when they play us they’ve got to take tough twos. We’re going to defend better than what we’ve been defending.”
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments