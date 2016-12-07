Photo gallery: Kansas 105, UMKC 62

Kansas head coach Bill Self got his 600th career coaching victory with a 105-62 win Tuesday night over UMKC at Allen Fieldhouse. Presenting him with a commemorative ball was senior point man Frank Mason (right).
Rich Sugg
Kansas head coach Bill Self got his 600th career coaching victory with a 105-62 win Tuesday night over UMKC at Allen Fieldhouse. Devonte' Graham flashed a six for the photographers gathered for a video tribute for coach Self after the game.
KU's Frank Mason, who scored 30 points, and teammate Josh Jackson celebrate the Jayhawks 105-62 win Tuesday night over UMKC at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Frank Mason made easy work of the UMKC defense, scoring 17 points during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Josh Jackson lofts a shot over UMKC's Jordan Giles during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Josh Jackson was happy after getting a bucket during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk shoots over UMKC's Isaiah Ross during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
With the game well in hand the Jayhawk starters cheered on the reserves during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
Frank Mason, who scored a game-high 30 points, made Broderick Robinson (left) and UMKC pay from behind the arc. Mason finished 11-14 from the field, including 6-7 from beyond the arc in the Jayhawks 105-62 win at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Udoka Azubuike (right) battles UMKC's Aleer Leek for a rebound during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Frank Mason, who scored a game-high 30 points, drove between UMKC defenders LaVell Boyd and Broderick Robinson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Carlton Bragg blew past UMKC's Xavier Bishop for a dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Lagerald Vick got tangled up with UMKC's LaVell Boyd as they battled for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham celebrated after knocking down his thrid three-pointer of the first half as the Jayhawks built a healthy lead over UMKC at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Udoka Azubuike blocks a shot attempt by UMKC's Duane Clark during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Frank Mason got an early bucket while driving between UMKC's LaVell Boyd (left) and Isaiah Ross during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Landen Lucas smothered this shot attempt by UMKC's Xavier Bishop during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
KU's Udoka Azubuike shoots over UMKC's Darnell Tillman during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
UMKC head coach Kareem Richardson (middle) talks to his squad just prior to tipoff Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
UMKC coach Kareem Richardson argues a call during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat UMKC, 105-62.
