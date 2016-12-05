Kansas-UMKC lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts, figures

UMKC at No. 3 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: Spectrum Sports Channel; KCSP (610 AM), KCTE (99.3 FM, 1510 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. UMKC Ht. Yr. PPG
F 3 Kyle Steward 6-7 Sr. 7.9
C 54 Darnell Tillman 6-8 Sr. 4.0
G 10 Broderick Robinson 6-1 Jr. 5.4
G 2 Isaiah Ross 6-4 Fr. 7.6
G 4 LaVell Boyd 6-0 Sr. 19.1
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Fr. 4.9
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 So. 10.4
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.6
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.1
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 14.0
ABOUT UMKC (6-3): UMKC had a three-game winning streak snapped in a 77-68 loss Saturday at South Dakota State . The wins had been over South Dakota (84-82), Southeast Missouri (86-75) and Arkansas Monticello (97-82). UMKC has also beaten Drake (68-62), Bowling Green (71-69) and Murray State (85-74) and lost to Green Bay (95-77) and Creighton (89-82). LaVell Boyd, a 6-foot senior from Chicago, averages a team-leading 19.1 points per game. He has a team-leading 35 assists against 23 turnovers. Boyd had 19 points, six assists, five rebounds and a career-high five steals, while senior forward Kyle Steward (7.9 points per game, 4.4 rebounds per game) contributed 16 points and six boards Saturday. Boyd has 21 assists in his last three games. UMKC’s second-leading scorer, senior guard Martez Harrison, has missed the team’s last three games after being suspended for a “violation of athletics department policy.” He’s averaging 16.5 points per game. Harrison, who was chosen to the preseason all-WAC team, will not play Tuesday. Freshman guard Isaiah Ross, who averages 7.6 points a game, hit five three pointers and scored 17 points at South Dakota State. UMKC averages 79.8 points while allowing 78.3. UMKC’s roster features six seniors and six players that saw significant playing time last season, including three players who received 13-plus starts. UMKC is making 43 percent of its threes. UMKC is 0-6 all-time against KU. KU won the last meeting 99-52 on Jan. 5, 2011, at Allen Fieldhouse.
ABOUT KANSAS (7-1): The Jayhawks, who have won 44 straight games at Allen Fieldhouse, are coming off Saturday’s 89-74 victory over Stanford. KU’s bench contributed 29 points against Stanford, the highest output by the reserves this season and the most since totaling 45 against Austin Peay on March 16, 2016. KU coach Bill Self’s next victory will be his 600th in 24 seasons. Self is 599-189 overall and 392-84 in 14 seasons at KU. Sophomore Lagerald Vick is 18 of 22 from the field in his last three games. Frank Mason had 20 points against Stanford and moved past Eric Chenowith (1,281) and Jo Jo White (1,286) into 30th place on Kansas’ all-time scoring list with 1,289 points. Since committing a season-high five turnovers against Georgia on Nov. 22, Mason has posted an assist-to-turnover ratio of 3-1 in his last three games. KU has cashed 51.5 percent of its floor shots, including 40.8 percent of its threes. However, the Jayhawks have made just 59.8 percent of their free throws. Vick and Devonté Graham lead the squad at 77.8 percent from the line. Mason is at 72.7 percent. The big men have been struggling, with Udoka Azubuike 5 of 15 (33.3), Carlton Bragg 11 of 16 (68.8) and Landen Lucas 9 of 15 (60.0).
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
