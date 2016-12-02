Kansas-Stanford lineups, tipoff, TV info, facts, figures

Stanford at Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Allen Fieldhouse.
TV/RADIO: ESPN; KCSP (610 AM).
Projected starters
P No. Stanford Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 10 Michael Humphrey 6-9 Jr. 7.4
F 22 Reid Travis 6-8 Jr. 16.3
G 11 Dorian Pickens 6-5 Jr. 13.8
G 15 Marcus Allen 6-3 Sr. 4.3
G 1 Christian Sanders 6-4 Sr. 3.6
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. Ppg.
F 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 Fr. 5.0
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Soph. 10.7
G 00 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 19.6
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 12.9
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 14.1
ABOUT KANSAS: Senior forward Landen Lucas (oblique strain) practiced on Friday and is listed as probable for Saturday’s game, KU coach Bill Self said. The 6-1 Jayhawks, who have won 43 straight games in Allen Fieldhouse, are coming off Tuesday’s 91-61 drubbing of Long Beach State, a game in which Lagerald Vick scored a career-high 23 points. Vick was 9-for-9 from the field. He tied Tarik Black for most field goals made without a miss in a single game in the Bill Self era and was one bucket off the all-time KU record of most makes without a miss in a game (10). Record for most makes without a miss in multiple games is 16 by Greg Dreiling in a four-game span in 1986. KU coach Self is two wins from 600. He’s 598-189 in 24 seasons. The Jayhawks are two wins shy of 750 in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 748-109 in the tradition-rich building. Kansas outrebounded Long Beach State 41-24 Tuesday, making it the second-straight game KU’s rebound margin has been in double figures. Senior Frank Mason has scored in double figures in six of seven games. He had eight points versus Long Beach State. Freshman Josh Jackson has scored in double figures in six straight games. Frosh Udoka Azubuike, who was 2 of 6 on free throws vs. Long Beach State, is 5 of 15 for the season. KU as a team has made 59.9 percent (91 of 152) of its charities. Opponents have made 65.4 percent. KU is 8-3 all-time versus Stanford, yet the Cardinal have won the last two meetings including a 60-57 win in the 2014 NCAA Tournament Round of 32.
ABOUT STANFORD: Unranked Stanford, which is off to a 6-2 start under first-year coach and KU grad Jerod Haase, is coming off a 66-51 loss to No. 12-ranked Saint Mary’s on Wednesday at Stanford. Forward Calvin Hermanson almost single-handedly was the difference, hitting 7 of 9 threes while scoring 25 points. Stanford was 3 of 12 from three and hit 38.2 percent of its shots overall. Stanford was picked 10th in the 12-team Pac-12 preseason poll. Stanford won two of three games at the recent Advocare Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Cardinal defeated Indiana State and Seton Hall and lost to Miami. Junior forward Reid Travis is back after missing the final 22 games last season because of a stress reaction in his left leg. He leads the Cardinal in scoring (16.3) and rebounding (9.5). Junior guard Dorian Pickens (13.8 ppg) leads the team in three-point shooting. He’s 14 of 32 for 43.8 percent. He hit a game-winning three with two seconds left in the Indiana State game. This year’s game begins a four-year series between the schools. KU will play Stanford on Dec. 21, 2017, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif.. Stanford returns to Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 1, 2018, and KU travels to Stanford’s Maples Pavilion on Dec. 29, 2019. “This is great for Stanford and great for college basketball,” Haase said. “A four-game series to ensure we have a game in front of our fans at Maples Pavilion is something we worked diligently to execute. We are excited to have the Jayhawks be a part of our nonconference schedule each of the next four seasons.” Haase owns a 2-9 all-time record against nationally-ranked teams.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
