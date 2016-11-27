KU women overcome North Dakota 76-71 in overtime

Kansas’ women’s basketball team rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat North Dakota 76-71 in overtime Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
It was the largest deficit overcome this season by the Jayhawks, 3-2.
KU junior guard Jessica Washington led all scorers with 19 points, one shy of her career best. Senior forward Caelynn Manning-Allen scored 14 points and blocked four shots. Senior guard Timeka O’Neal hit four three-pointers and scored 12 points.
The Jayhawks forced 23 turnovers and converted them into 25 points. Kansas shot only 35.7 percent from the field but made 17 of its 20 free throws.
Senior guard Makailah Dyer led North Dakota with 14 points.
Kansas led 23-15 after the first quarter but trailed 37-33 at halftime.
The Jayhawks went on a 7-0 run and got within three points of the Fighting Hawks with less than a minute to play. O’Neal tied the game with a three-pointer with just 27 seconds left in regulation.
Manning-Allen blocked a layup, and the Jayhawks forced another turnover and went to overtime for the second game in a row.
O’Neal hit another three in overtime that pulled the Jayhawks within a point of the Fighting Hawks. Manning-Allen hit two free throws and gave KU the lead for the first time since the second quarter.
Manning-Allen blocked another North Dakota shot, and it resulted in a layup for KU. Senior forward Jada Brown sealed the win by knocking down a pair of free throws.
