Kansas-UNC Asheville lineups, TV, tipoff time, facts, figures

UNC Asheville at No. 5 Kansas
WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence
TV/RADIO: Jayhawk TV; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. UNC Asheville Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Giacomo Zilli 6-8 Sr. 6.0
G 31 MaCio Teague 6-3 Fr. 14.8
G 14 Ahmad Thomas 6-3 Jr. 16.4
G 10 Kevin Vannatta 6-2 Jr. 7.4
G 13 David Robertson 6-3 Sr. 1.6
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 15 Carlton Bragg 6-10 Soph. 8.8
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 4.2
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 21.6
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 14.4
G 11 Josh Jackson 6-8 Fr. 14.4
ABOUT KANSAS (4-1): The Jayhawks are coming off Tuesday’s 65-54 win over Georgia in the finals of the CBE Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center. Friday’s game is actually one of KU’s two “host games” in the CBE Classic. KU beat Siena 86-65 in its other host game. KU is 3-0 all-time against current members of the Big South Conference but has never played UNC Asheville. KU last faced a Big South team in 2010 when the Jayhawks defeated Longwood 113-75 at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks average 82.0 points per game and allow 72.0 per game. KU averages 39.8 rebounds to its opponents’ 38.2. Coach Bill Self has 389 wins and 84 losses at KU and is 596-189 overall. The Jayhawks’ margin of victory has been 17.3 points in their last three games. Sophomore guard Lagerald Vick has grabbed eight rebounds in two of his last three games. Last year Vick averaged 4.8 minutes per game, compared to 25.2 so far this season.
ABOUT UNC ASHEVILLE (3-2): UNC Asheville, which has an enrollment of 3,700, is located in Asheville, N.C. The Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the 10-team Big South Conference. The Bulldogs have won three straight games — at Furman (64-58), at South Carolina Upstate (73-57) and at home over Siena (92-80). Asheville has lost at VCU (80-65) and Georgia (60-46). KU beat Siena 86-65 and Georgia 65-54. Head coach Nick McDevitt is 57-45 in his fourth season at Asheville. UNC Asheville averages 68.0 points per game. Junior guard Ahmad Thomas leads the team in scoring at 16.4 points per game and rebounding at 6.2 per game. He has made nine threes in 16 tries. Freshman guard MaCio Teague has made 11 threes in 25 tries. Teague averages 14.8 points and has 10 steals. Junior guard Kevin Vannatta averages 7.4 points per game and has 13 assists. Senior forward Giacomo Zilli averages 6.0 points a game, and junior forward Alec Wnuk averages 8.4 coming off the bench. Of the Bulldogs, Self said: “They are good. They do have a couple of good wins. They just beat Furman, and Furman gave Georgia all it wanted (in Georgia’s 84-78 win). They’ve got a couple of guys who can really shoot the three. They are more conventional. They will play small some. They will not be a team that just comes down and lets it fly like Indiana and Duke did. It’ll be a little different for us.”
